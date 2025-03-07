Rogue Heroes Season 3 Gets Big Announcement from Show Creator

Fans may be headed back to the frontlines, as the showrunner behind Rogue Heroes teased Season 3 with a new announcement.

The hit BBC war drama (which is streaming in the U.S. on MGM+) followed the creation of the Special Air Service (SAS) in England during the Second World War (WWll).

While Season 1 took fans to the North African front as English troops built a new regiment to fight off Axis forces, Season 2 picked up the action and parachuted it into Italy, with the SAS turning their focus back to the European theatre.

SAS Rogue Heroes Season 3 Is a Go

BBC

SAS: Rogue Heroes showrunner Steven Knight talked about the series' future during a recent interview.

Speaking with Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, Knight offered fans an update about a potential Season 3 of the hit series, announcing, "We can't leave it there," when asked about the end of Season 2:

"We can't leave it there. We can't leave it there. No, no, we will. There's more to come. And I agree, I think its trajectory will be similar to 'Peaky [Blinders'] where people discover it."

He then specifically called out a third season, broaching the topic of Jack O'Connell's Paddy Mayne and the character's arc so far. "You wait 'til [Season] 3," he teased, seemingly confirming that it is in the works:

Q: "I love [Paddy Mayne's] arc in that second season." Knight: "You wait 'til [Season] 3. Oh my god."

For reference, a third batch of episodes from the BBC war drama has not yet been announced, but Knight seems to be working under the assumption that Season 3 will happen.

Whether that is wishful thinking or Knight simply announcing something before an official confirmation from the network remains to be seen, but he seems confident that Season 3 is a foregone conclusion.

Season 2 of Rogue Heroes ended in late January, furthering the story of the UK's war effort as the SAS ventured deeper into Axis-occupied Europe.

How Likely Is Rogue Heroes Season 3?

While an official Rogue Heroes Season 3 announcement has not yet been made, it feels like it is bound to happen eventually.

BBC (and MGM+ in the United States) seems confident in working with a creator as celebrated as Steven Knight and will likely do whatever it can to keep the Peaky Blinders creator in its good graces. That means if Knight wants to do a Season 3, 4, 5, and so on, he will likely be given the creative freedom to do so.

It is not as though he thinks he is done with the series in any way. As teased above, Knight is already formulating where these characters will go, hinting at an epic "trajectory" for the series.

After the show moved from the African theatre of Season 1 to Nazi-occupied Europe in Season 2, a third batch of episodes was set up swimmingly. Season 2 ended with a tease of the story's turning point: the storming of Normandy on what would come to be known as D-Day.

It does not feel like such a moment would be alluded to in a series like this without the knowledge that the show could follow through. So, Season 3 will more than likely be announced soon and pick up from there, depicting the tide-turning WWII battle and the events that immediately followed it.

From there, the show still has plenty of story to tackle beyond D-Day, and Knight seems eager to dive into it. In a recent interview with Radio Times, the Rogue Heroes showrunner remarked that he sees the story going "to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond:"

"Not one series. No, we want to take this to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond."

That could mean that Season 3 is just the beginning of an even bigger plan for the series, with more stories beyond that.

If the powers that be continue to let Knight play in the world of his wartime drama, then it will likely come to pass if, as long as he can fit it in with his other upcoming projects (like the Vertigo remake).

Rogue Heroes is streaming on MGM+ in the U.S.