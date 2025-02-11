MGM+'s Rogue Heroes is back, and after a few frustrating gap weeks, the release date for Season 2, Episode 5 was confirmed.

Season 2 of the military drama started hitting the streamer in mid-January in the U.S., several weeks after its release on the British TV network BBC One in the UK.

From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, Rogue Heroes occurs in World War II-era Africa and Europe. Season 1 recounts the origins of the British Army Special Air Service (SAS) as its recruits go deep behind enemy lines in the deserts of Northern Africa before Season 2 puts the SAS spotlight back on Europe.

Rogue Heroes MGM+ Return Confirmed

Rogue Heroes

Fans stateside finally know when Rogue Heroes Season 2, Episode 5 will be released on MGM+.

Steven Knight's hit World War II drama will return with the fifth episode of this new season on Sunday, February 16 (via The Futon Critic). This comes after a frustrating break for fans, as the show took two weeks off between episode releases.

For context, the series was last heard from on the platform on Sunday, February 2, and it was absent from its Sunday release on February 9.

The reason the series skipped a week remains unknown. Still, some speculated it may have been because the Super Bowl aired on the same day—a yearly TV event known to dominate the media conversation and dwarf just about any other media product released around it.

For context, Episode 5 (and even Episode 6) have already aired in the series' native England, with the series coming to an end on January 26 on BBC; however, U.S. fans have had to wait for the series to make it across the Atlantic and arrive on MGM+.

Episodes 5 and 6 mark the end of Season 2, with no further confirmation of new episodes beyond that having been made public yet.

Below is the full remaining release schedule for Rogue Heroes:

Episode 5 - Sunday, February 16

Episode 6 - Sunday, February 23

What Will Happen in Rogue Heroes' Final Two Episodes?

Even though fans have had to wait for Rogue Heroes Season 2, Episode 5, the wait will seemingly be worth it when the series finally returns.

With titles like Peaky Blinders (which is in the middle of prepping a full-length movie and several spin-offs), series creator Steven Knight has proven fans should always be on the lookout for something exciting with each entry into one of his TV projects. And the end of Rogue Heroes Season 2 looks to be no different.

The SAS troops were last seen involved in a devastating defense of the Italian city of Termoli. Episode 5 picks up right from that, as the team mourns their dead and begins to pick up the pieces following the fall of Italy's fascist regime.

However, their fighting is not done. The last two episodes of Season 2 will see the SAS given a vastly important mission: to use the skills they have learned on various WWII battlefields to train forces from other nations and, hopefully, bring the European side of the war to an end.

This includes various training missions for the upcoming liberation of France. The season ends in Episode 6, as the team (along with several battalions of soldiers they have imparted their knowledge to) parachutes into the Battle of Normandy, seemingly setting up a gripping Season 3 if one were ever to arrive.

Season 3 of the series has not yet been confirmed, but Steven Knight has teased more that may be on the way. In December 2024, Knight hinted to fans in a conversation with Radio Times that he sees the story of the show going "to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond:"

"Not one series. No, we want to take this to the end of the war, and just a bit beyond."

With the tease of one of the war's turning points coming at the end of Season 2, Knight surely has plans to complete his SAS-focused vision. It is just a matter of if the BBC wants to make it happen.

SAS: Rogue Heroes Season 2 joins titles like the hit From series, streaming on MGM+ in the U.S.