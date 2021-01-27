Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Gets Production Update

The Batman logo, Robert Pattinson, Batman
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is one of the intriguing entries in the DCEU's massive slate of films in the coming years. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will provide a fresh new take on The Dark Knight, pushing the hero's detective skills to the forefront while still mainly being grounded on the crime-ridden streets of Gotham. 

So far, plot details about The Batman are still being kept under wraps, but the film's highly-talked-about trailer from DC FanDome might've provided fans with several clues on how the narrative will play out. The short teaser also managed to deliver the first glimpse at the star-studded cast of the film, ranging from Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle to Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. Penguin. 

The upcoming 2022 DC flick had its fair share of delays during the ongoing pandemic in the past months. Despite the short hiccup, production got back on track, and it was smooth sailing from that point. Now, it seems that it's only a matter of time before The Batman ultimately wraps up principal photography. 

THE BATMAN WRAPS PRODUCTION SOON

Screen Daily shared in a report that Warner Bros. confirmed that The Batman will soon wrap up production in the United Kingdom this March. 

WILL THE DC FILM'S RELEASE DATE STICK?

This latest development should bode well for The Batman, especially after the growing concerns regarding COVID-19 around the world. Wrapping up production as soon as March should also serve as a sigh of relief that a major stepping stone for the film will be finished in a timely manner. 

Given the continued shifting of release dates of several films across the board, it's too early to tell if the March 2022 release timeline of The Batman will stick. Still, this tidbit about The Batman finishing production sooner rather than later is a good sign, and there should be enough time to do re-shoots if needed. 

With less than two months of production left for The Batman, it's possible that the main focus for the crew right now is filming intimate scenes and key moments of the core cast. While it's likely that the big action pieces were already finished, there's always a chance that some sequences that were taken from previous set photos will be revisited once more. Barring any more delays in the coming months, the film will likely finish in the second or third week of March. 

Regardless, it's good to know that production will finish as intended, and it will be interesting to find out if a new trailer will be released in the coming months to celebrate the end of filming.  

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 12 Easter Eggs & Major Details In New Trailer
MCU Phase 5-6 Rumored to Introduce Many More New Marvel Monsters
Star Wars Acolyte Release Date: New Update Reveals Expected Disney+ Debut Window
Black Panther 2 Director Defends Namor Decision
Watch: Star Wars Reveals New Trailer for High Republic Phase 2

TRENDING

First Look at Female Black Panther In Wakanda Forever's New Trailer
Avengers 6 Writer Announcement Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans
New Photos Show She-Hulk's 6-Foot-5 On-Set Actress Towering Over Actors
Deadpool 3 Cast: Every Marvel Character Expected to Appear
Eternals 2: Marvel Actor Reacts to Disappointing Sequel Update