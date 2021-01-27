Robert Pattinson's The Batman Gets Production Update

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is one of the intriguing entries in the DCEU's massive slate of films in the coming years. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will provide a fresh new take on The Dark Knight, pushing the hero's detective skills to the forefront while still mainly being grounded on the crime-ridden streets of Gotham.

So far, plot details about The Batman are still being kept under wraps, but the film's highly-talked-about trailer from DC FanDome might've provided fans with several clues on how the narrative will play out. The short teaser also managed to deliver the first glimpse at the star-studded cast of the film, ranging from Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle to Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. Penguin.

The upcoming 2022 DC flick had its fair share of delays during the ongoing pandemic in the past months. Despite the short hiccup, production got back on track, and it was smooth sailing from that point. Now, it seems that it's only a matter of time before The Batman ultimately wraps up principal photography.

THE BATMAN WRAPS PRODUCTION SOON

Screen Daily shared in a report that Warner Bros. confirmed that The Batman will soon wrap up production in the United Kingdom this March.

This latest development should bode well for The Batman, especially after the growing concerns regarding COVID-19 around the world. Wrapping up production as soon as March should also serve as a sigh of relief that a major stepping stone for the film will be finished in a timely manner.

Given the continued shifting of release dates of several films across the board, it's too early to tell if the March 2022 release timeline of The Batman will stick. Still, this tidbit about The Batman finishing production sooner rather than later is a good sign, and there should be enough time to do re-shoots if needed.

With less than two months of production left for The Batman, it's possible that the main focus for the crew right now is filming intimate scenes and key moments of the core cast. While it's likely that the big action pieces were already finished, there's always a chance that some sequences that were taken from previous set photos will be revisited once more. Barring any more delays in the coming months, the film will likely finish in the second or third week of March.

Regardless, it's good to know that production will finish as intended, and it will be interesting to find out if a new trailer will be released in the coming months to celebrate the end of filming.