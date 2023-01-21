Robert Pattinson Hypes Up His 'Crazy' Next Movie Where He Plays 2 Characters

After taking a dive back into franchise entertainment with Matt Reeves' The Batman, Robert Pattinson hyped up his next project, Mickey 17 from Bong Joon-Ho.

Pattinson has done things very intelligently over his extensive career in Hollywood. After breaking onto the scene in the Twilight films, the actor shook things up a bit by going down the prestige film route, working with the likes of the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers, and Christopher Nolan.

He did eventually make his way back into franchise moviemaking with last year's The Batman, for which a sequel is almost inevitable, but before that happens he will star in Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho's Mickey 17.

The project will see the actor play two characters, as an expendable space traveler who is sent on a mission to colonize a new world, something the actor is immensely excited about.

Robert Pattinson's Next Movie

Mickey 17

Mickey 17 and The Batman star Robert Pattinson hyped up his next project while speaking in a recent feature in Esquire.

The actor said that the project is "like nothing I’ve ever done before," calling the movie "crazy" and "a completely different style of working" for him.

In the film, Pattison plays a pair of clones who are forced to work together on a suicidal space mission for the betterment of humankind.

He noted that work on the film has consisted of "so much talking."

Mickey 17 recently got a brief first look courtesy of Warner Bros, showing Pattinson aboard some sort of spacecraft, in what looks to be some form of cryosleep.

The project is an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel described as a cerebral thriller akin to The Martian or Dark Matter.

Bong Joon-Ho & Robert Pattinson: The Perfect Pair

While there is not too much to glean from these few quotes from Robert Pattinson, it is exciting to see just how into his latest project he is.

While many may know Pattinson for his work as Edward Cullen or Bruce Wayne, the actor has shown that he has levels and is up for anything when it comes to working on a project.

From manic lighthouse keeper (The Lighthouse) to hyper-creepy evangelist (The Devil All the Time), the actor has done it all. But he has never acted opposite himself.

This sounds like the perfect challenge for the actor. Both he and director Bong Joon-Ho have proven that they thrive in the cerebral, so this sounds like a match made in heaven.

Then when he is done on this film, he can jump back into the cape and cowl - hopefully before the end of the year - potentially leading to a The Batman 2 release in early 2025.

Work on the film is currently ongoing, but fans will not have to wait too long to see Pattinson's latest, as Mickey 17 is set to release on March 29, 2024