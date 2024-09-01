Here's When Rick and Morty Season 8's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Rick and Morty Season 8 seems to be coming soon as viewers get a new update on when it could be released.

Season 7 brought the biggest changes to Rick and Morty in the show's history following creator Justin Roiland's exit, which forced the team to recast the various roles he played.

While this brought plenty of backlash from fans, the adult series still lives on and continues into Season 8. Rick and Morty got a 70-episode renewal as announced by Roiland on X (formerly Twitter), which came at the end of the series' third season in 2018.

[ Rick and Morty Season 8 Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Rick and Morty

Speaking with the French Premiere outlet in 2023, Rick and Morty executive producer Steve Levy confirmed that Season 8 was fully written as of June 14, 2023.

"Also, Season 8 is already fully written, and we managed to outline a good part of Season 9 before the writers' strike. So we're already talking about Season 10!"

This came more than a year after writer Rob Schrab shared on X that the writers' room opened for Season 8 in May 2022.

January 2024 saw a more concrete update for Season 8 as The Hollywood Reporter (THR) confirmed it would be released sometime in 2025.

When Will Rick and Morty Season 8 Release?

Season 8 seemed to face delays due to the actors' strike of 2023 considering how early it was written, which does not even take into account having to replace Justin Roiland. Seasons 5-7 had annual releases, with Season 8 breaking that precedent due to those obstacles.

Before those last three seasons, Rick and Morty's seasons came on an annual basis, although it is unclear whether that will continue after Season 8 arrives.

At this time, it's difficult to predict when in 2025 Season 8 will debut, as the last update fans got was that writing was complete in mid-2023. While recording may not take long, the animation will be no small task to finish.

Based on the past gaps between seasons, the expectation is that Season 8 will be ready to roll sometime in the first half of next year.

However, that could surely be pushed to late 2025 depending on whether production was impacted by the strikes or any other determining factors.

Rick and Morty is currently streaming on Max.

Read more about Rick and Morty below:

Rick and Morty Season 7 Cast & Characters: 10 Main Actors and Who They Voice

Rick and Morty Season 7: Why Is Justin Roiland Getting Replaced?