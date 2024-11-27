Rescue HI-Surf Season 2 Gets New Update Amid Cancellation Concerns

Rescue: HI-Surf was vanquished from its coveted post-Super Bowl slot by Fox, leaving fans worried about the show’s fate and potential Season 2 renewal.

Fox’s Rescue: HI-Surf, essentially 2024’s answer to the schlocky ‘90s classic Baywatch, follows an elite team of lifeguards as they patrol a beach in sunny Hawaii to keep swimmers safe and sound.

Is a Rescue: Hi-Surf Season 2 In the Cards?

Fox

It was recently reported by Deadline that Rescue: HI-Surf was removed from its special timeslot after the 2025 Super Bowl by Fox and a new episode of The Floor was added in its place.

The Big Game almost always offers anything that follows it a sizable lead-in audience. Surely, this switcheroo could spell bad omens for Rescue: HI-Surf.

Perhaps not so. Also according to Deadline, HI-Surf, despite not achieving breakout hit status, has been a solid performer for the network and has additionally picked up a lot of streaming viewership on Hulu.

The outlet believes that the chances for a Season 2 of Rescue: HI-Surf are quite promising.

The episode that was originally slated for after the Super Bowl was said to clock in a longer-than-standard length. It will now be broadcast at the series’ regular time, but it is unknown if the extended runtime will be kept intact.

In terms of a potential Season 2, in the event that Fox opts to renew, there’s a strong chance it could debut in Fall 2025.

Procedurals have been doing well in recent years, and the network might want another drama on the lineup for next Fall to bolster its very comedy-heavy schedule. So it makes a great deal of sense for Fox to order another run for Rescue: HI-Surf.

When Will the Rescue: HI-Surf Season Finale Air?

On Monday, November 18, the ninth episode of Rescue: HI-Surf aired on Fox. But it is important to note that this installment was not the end of the show’s first season. Rather, it was simply the midseason finale.

Audiences can rest assured that Sonny Jennings and his squad of lifeguards have more thrilling rescues to make along O’ahu’s North Shore.

The drama will return for its midseason premiere on Monday, January 20 (via Vital Thrills). It is not currently known how many episodes of Rescue HI: Surf will compose its first season, however.

New episodes of Rescue: HI-Surf are made available to stream on Hulu after airing on Fox.