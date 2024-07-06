Many fans have been wondering why the monster aliens, also known as Death Angels, in A Quiet Place kill in the first place—now they have an answer.

The entire world of A Quiet Place follows a world where alien invaders with super hearing rained from the sky and immediately started slaughtering anything and everything that made a sound. While some thought that perhaps their viciousness came from an intense sensitivity, the reasoning behind the creatures' motives have never been fully explored.

Here's Why the Monsters Kill In A Quiet Place Universe

A Quiet Place

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, A Quiet Place: Day One Director Michael Sarnoski revealed why the Death Angles kill people.

The answer can actually be found in an intriguing scene towards the end of the new film following that sees Joseph Quinn’s Eric witness quite the sight.

After following Frodo the cat into a destroyed block of land, Eric comes across alien sacs of stuff strewn about. While it's not clear what exactly is happening, handfuls of Death Angels at one point swarm in and start chowing down on these growths.

No further details are given to the audience, or elaborations made, as the movie instead lets viewers relish in the mystery.

"The aliens have some sort of ecosystem," the filmmaker explained, and that what audiences see is the answer to what these invaders do with all the people they kill:

"All I wanted audiences to take away from that was that the aliens have some sort of ecosystem on their own. I didn't really want to get into too much of the nitty-gritty of what it is or how it functions. But I just wanted people to know that these aren't just these kinds of lone vicious creatures; they have some sort of structure and some sort of way that they operate. And I think one of the big questions for me was, why are they killing people? And what are they doing with these people?"

The filmmaker went on to reveal that "at the end of the day, these creatures were farmers" and they are "not just killing for the sake of killing:"

"And one thing that scene kind of alludes to—it’s really not meant to be seen or fully understood—But the implication is that they're using people to grow their food. Which I liked that idea that at the end of the day, these creatures were farmers. They're not just killing for the sake of killing. And, but it's kind of, I don't expect the audience to sort of fully understand that. It's just meant to be a little bit of a background thing."

But what would Michael Sarnoski want to do next in the Quiet Place franchise if given the chance?

The Direct first pitched the concept of a story of a cruise ship, given the idea that the Death Angels can’t swim.

While the director thought the idea would be "pretty fun," he doesn't know what exactly he’d aim for next:

"That would be pretty fun. I mean, there are as many stories in this universe as there are people in the world. If you find an interesting character story. I mean, I don't know. This was mine for now that I just like, I had to tell the story of Sam, but I don't have a specific one in mind, but I think you could, any character that you care about put them in this world, and it's going to dial it up to 11."

What's Next for the Quiet Place Franchise?

When it comes to director Michael Sarnoski saying that all one needs for a good story in the Quiet Place world is an interesting character, he’s not wrong. The character work has easily been the most vital part of all three films, especially this latest one.

Though, it's hard not to keep pushing the idea of one being set on a cruise ship. That would make for one incredibly interesting and intense experience, all bottled in one location in the middle of the sea.

Regarding what might be next for the franchise, there’s obviously Part 3 that’s set to happen at some point in the future. Hopefully, whatever the plans are next will involve the return of Joseph Quinn’s Eric.

The character and his new cat, Frodo, clearly have so much more story to explore. Hopefully, that tale ends better for him than A Quiet Place: Part 2 ended for Djimon Houson’s Henri.

A Quiet Place: Day One is now playing in theaters worldwide.

