Queen of Tears Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

The entire schedule of episode release dates has been confirmed for the popular Korean drama Queen of Tears, including the upcoming Episode 5.

Queen of Tears, which is broadcast in its home country of South Korea, was made available to watch in many other global regions on streaming giant Netflix.

The series concerns the married life of a well-to-do couple, Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo, as they experience life’s many ups and downs.

When Does the Newest Queen of Tears Episode Arrive?

Netflix

The South Korean television network tvN airs the latest episodes of Queen of Tears every Saturday and Sunday. The next installment comes out on Saturday, March 23 at 9:20 p.m. KST (via tvN’s official site).

Additionally, Queen of Tears episodes are made streamable on Netflix right after they air in Korea.

The full schedule for the rest of the season can be seen below:

Episode 5 - March 23, 2024

Episode 6 - March 24, 2024

Episode 7 - March 30, 2024

Episode 8 - March 31, 2024

Episode 9 - April 6, 2024

Episode 10 - April 7, 2024

Episode 11 - April 13, 2024

Episode 12 - April 14, 2024

Episode 13 - April 20, 2024

Episode 14 - April 21, 2024

Episode 15 - April 27, 2024

Episode 16 - April 28, 2024

What Might Happen in Episode 5 of Queen of Tears?

In the most recent episode of Queen of Tears, a glimmer of hope was offered to the show’s central couple, concerning Hae-in’s seemingly terminal illness.

But hopes may quickly be dashed because rich investor David Yoon, who recently declared his love for Hae-in and put Hyun-woo on the defensive, might just have bigger, more sinister plans beyond winning Hae-in’s heart.

In Episode 5, fans can likely expect the series’ ongoing storylines to continue in earnest, such as the fate of the Queen Group conglomerate which has been put in the crosshairs of outside entities who endeavor to bring about the group’s downfall.

Queen of Tears Episode 5 can be watched starting on Saturday, March 23 on both tvN and Netflix.