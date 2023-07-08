Pete Davidson's Deleted Guardians 3 Scene Released Online (Video)

A deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featuring Pete Davidson just made its way online.

While Davidson isn't easy to spot in the final movie, he is technically there—though his actual face is hidden under a CGI alien guise.

A couple of months ago, an image surfaced of Guardians 3 director James Gunn, star Chris Pratt, and Pete Davidson, all on set, with the two actors in full costume. Gunn confirmed that the former SNL star "not only voiced but actually came to visit [them] in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set."

Pete Davidson in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

A new deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available for fans to view, and it showcases Pete Davidson's slightly extended, yet still brief, role in the third entry of the franchise.

Unlike in the final movie, the scene features Davidson's face clear as day.

Davidson's character, Phlektik, stands alongside two other humans as Pratt's Star-Lord attempts to fiddle with the ship's wiring to take down its shielding.

Davidson hilariously offered some unwanted advice as Peter Quill struggles to accomplish his task, and the interaction between the two of them is great.

At the end of the day, the actor did technically make it into the final film, though his face was not seen. Instead, it looks like Marvel Studios went over the actor's actual face with some CGI to turn him into an unidentified alien.

The actor recently cameoed in Gunn's DCU film The Suicide Squad as Blackguard; however, his character didn't last very long.

The scene can be watched in full below.

The Many Cameos in Guardians 3

Well, the silver lining to this news is that since his scene was cut, Pete Davidson can easily come back for any future role in the MCU. Maybe this time, he could actually land a sizeable role.

Davidson wasn't alone when it came to cameoing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Nathan Fillion was on hand playing Orgoscope Guard Master Karja, Jennifer Holland as Orgoscope Administrator Kwol, Daniela Melchior as Orgoscope Employee Ura, Seth Green's Howard the Duck, and more.

Gunn absolutely loves his cameos. Since his days at Marvel Studios are now behind him, perhaps it's a trend he hopes to keep for his upcoming DCU plans.

Guardians of the Galaxy is now available to buy digitally.