Here's When Percy Jackson Season 2 Is Now Expected to Come Out

As Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 continues production, fans have a better idea of around when to expect the new season to release on Disney+.

An adaptation of the Percy Jackson books by Rick Riordan, the Disney+ series made waves with the critical and financial success of Season 1.

Despite releasing in a year with multiple Marvel projects and a new Star Wars show, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was the most-watched program on Disney+ in the first half of 2024.

As such, its renewal for a second season back in February came as little surprise to fans, who are eager to see the next book of the Percy Jackson story adapted in the upcoming season.

Disney

In an interview with ComicBook earlier in October, Percy Jackson author (and Disney+ series executive producer) Rick Riordan shared that Season 2 production was roughly a third of the way through.

Riordan clarified that this was "not official from Disney or anything," but that Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is "on schedule," with everyone "working like you wouldn't believe:"

"We’re not at the halfway point in shooting, but I’d say we’re probably coming up on like the one-third mark. Maybe, you know, that’s just my opinion. That’s not official from Disney or anything. I can say that we’re on schedule and things are moving right along, and people are just working like you wouldn’t believe."

Since production began, fans have learned about six new additions to the Percy Jackson cast: Daniel Diemer (Tyson), Timothy Simons (Tantalus), Tamara Smart (Thalia), Kristen Schaal (Tempest), Sandra Bernhard (Anger), and Margaret Cho (Wasp).

Members of the show's cast and crew have shared the occasional behind-the-scenes image over the past couple months of filming, too, helping give fans an idea of the progress being made so far.

When Could Percy Jackson Season 2 Release?

These production updates, combined with prior insight from Riordan directing fans to think about Season 1's production timeline when speculating about Season 2, can help give fans an idea of roughly when the next season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians might release.

The article with Riordan's "one-third" estimate was published on Oct. 9 — though the interview itself may have been earlier. According to X (formerly Twitter) user @TheDamMemePage, who has been counting each day of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2's filming process, that marked day 49.

Again, that does not mean that day 49 is the official one-third mark, but it does imply that after 50 days (give or take), there would likely be around 100 more until filming is completed. Under that guess, filming would end in December of 2024.

According to a Threads post from Riordan following the renewal announcement, filming for Season 1 ended in February of 2023, with post-production beginning that March, and the show premiering that December.

Assuming a relatively similar timeline for Season 2, that would put post-production as beginning in January, 2025, and the new season as releasing as early as October, 2025. However, there is no guarantee that the post-production processes will be identical.

All the show has officially announced so far regarding its release is that it will happen in 2025 — so more realistically, and based on only the information released so far, fans could need to be prepared for a Season 2 premiere anytime between October and December of next year.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+.