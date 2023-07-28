Disney+'s Percy Jackson Gets Disappointing Trailer Release Update from Creator

It looks like the main trailer for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series won't release anytime soon.

Marketing has yet to ramp up for the upcoming Disney+ series, but creator Rick Riordan has been providing consistent updates, such as sharing details about the show's missing Olympian Gods in Season 1.

Moreover, at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the first promotional image of the main trio led by Walker Scobell was spotted.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians creator Rick Riordan revealed on Threads that there's currently "no news" about the next trailer for the Disney+ series, noting that it's "probably still quite a ways off:"

"No news on a trailer. That's probably still quite a ways off. In the meantime, sure would help if the studios would come back to the negotiating table and resolve these strikes!"

Disney+ released the first footage of the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson series in last year's edition of D23 in September 2022.

Aside from the brief trailer update, Riordan also shared that work on the show's special effects is "not affected" by the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes:

"Reviewing some of the special effects for the PJO show, because thankfully that aspect of our post-production work is not affected by the ongoing strikes. Only a few finished clips so far but they look fantastic. Our three main actors in action ... with all the finishing touches ... perfect. Becky and I are very happy."

When Will Percy Jackson’s Trailer Release?

While Rick Riordan's brief trailer update may disappoint fans, the fact that work is still ongoing for the show behind the scenes is an encouraging sign.

It's possible that the team is polishing the series' special effects before ultimately releasing the main trailer. This move makes sense due to the scale and the mythology of the Percy Jackson series.

Given that the show could likely premiere in early 2024, a new trailer may end up being released sometime in September or October to give time to the team to work on the show's visual effects. If it is further pushed back, then the trailer could premiere sometime in December at the latest.

More so, the presence of the series at this year's San Diego Comic-Con could hint that another short teaser (similar to D23) could be unveiled to consistently boost the anticipation for the project.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024.