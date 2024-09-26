The filming locations of Netflix's Penelope allow its viewers to immerse themselves in nature.

The limited drama series follows 16-year-old Penelope (played by Megan Stott) as she runs away from home to live in the wilderness of Cascade National Park, leading to a journey of self-discovery.

Penelope Filming Locations Explained

Snoqualmie, Washington

Black Dog

Before Penelope decides to run away, Episode 1 of the Netflix series manages to showcase the local city life that the titular character will leave everything behind.

One of Penelope's pit stops is an art-filled local cafe called The Black Dog (located in Snoqualmie, Washington) which is the location where she met Sam (Austin Abrams), a free-spirited musician who easily forges a strong platonic bond with her.

The cafe is also where Penelope got some books that come in handy for her nature-related journey, such as Jason Marsteiner's Wilderness Survival Guide.

While not much is shown outside of The Black Dog, a glimpse of the low-key city vibe is showcased during Penelope and Sam's walk to the latter's van and this provides a final and poignant send-off for the titular character before venturing into the wilderness.

Ashford, Washington

Cascade National Park

A huge chunk of Penelope is set at Cascade National Park and the location is vital in providing a backdrop for the titular character to reflect on her important decisions in life.

The entrance to the park is filmed in the real-life Mount Rainier National Park which was transformed into Cascade National Park in the series.

Meanwhile, the stunning landscape and the dense forest are primarily shot at Olallie State Park.

What makes the location stand out is the huge spruce tree known as Twin Peaks.

This is the same tree that Penelope hugs at the end of Episode 1, which marks her transition from a city girl to an individual who embraces nature and the unknown.

Sadly, the enormous tree was cut down (via Twin Peaks Blog) in February 2024 after a storm badly impacted the Snoqualmie Valley.

Index, Washington

Index, Washington

Penelope Episode 8 brings the titular character back to the city after being taken to the hospital by good samaritans.

After getting out of the hospital, Penelope wanders into the town, which is situated in real life on the outskirts of Index, Washington.

The location provides a sense of familiarity for the 16-year-old after an enduring time with nature, showcasing a typical neighborhood filled with good people.

Skykomish, Washington

Skykomish, Washington

Skykomish, Washington provides a cinematic backdrop for Penelope as she tries to figure out her next steps after denying the social worker's help from the hospital.

The location offers a peaceful and familiar vibe as the titular girl wanders around to check and see her options.

Skykomish, Washington

Skykomish is also home to the Cascade Library where Penelope has the revelation that her parents are dead.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, Penelope producer Mel Eslyn shared that one of the goals of the series is to showcase unexplored locations in Washington in order to boost its on-screen presence, noting, "There's so much more [in it]:"

"Usually, people come and shoot and they want to show Seattle downtown or they want to shoot in Vancouver then cut in the Space Needle in the background somewhere. But there’s so much more here, so the minute I got the yes, I didn’t look back. I was, like, ‘We’re doing this, we’re figuring this out."

Eslyn also said that a potential Season 2 could further show more of Washington, teasing the idea that more locations within the area could be featured:

"I’m really hoping that this can be a jumping-off point for more stuff. If enough people watch this on Netflix, then maybe we get a second season and I can bring that back here."

All episodes of Penelope are streaming on Netflix.