Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Following an exciting update from one of the show's stars, Season 2 of James Gunn's Peacemaker could be well on its way to beginning production.

More than two years have passed since Peacemaker Season 1 first premiered on Max on January 13, 2022, so many fans are itching to know when Season 2 could be released.

Gunn confirmed that he would be working on the upcoming installment of the John Cena-led show after finishing Superman: Legacy. As of October 2023, the writer/director was officially penning the script for Season 2.

In an interview with Deadline that took place at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards show and was shared via X (formerly Twitter), Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks (who portrays Leota Adebayo) was asked about the status of Season 2 and if she could share any details on what fans can expect.

Brooks couldn't disclose any specifics but did confirm that Season 2 is "happening." However, she also revealed that filming is likely set to begin sometime "this year," an update that fans will undoubtedly be excited to hear:

"Oh my god, well, it’s happening. That’s all I know. It’s happening. When? Not quite sure, but I think this year, hopefully, we’ll get started."

While the actress' comments don't allude to when Season 2 could be released, fans can infer when it may come out when looking at the shooting schedules and release dates of Gunn's past projects.

When Will Peacemaker Season 2 Be Released?

For example, The Suicide Squad started filming on September 20, 2019 and wrapped on February 28, 2020 (five months). Peacemaker Season 1 took roughly the same time as it was filmed from January 15, 2021 until July 11, 2021 (six months).

Similarly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began shooting on November 8, 2021 and finished on May 6, 2022 (six months).

Superman: Legacy is set to begin production in March, and assuming it also takes around six months to film, it would get finished around September.

After Gunn finished filming Peacemaker Season 1, he began shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just four months later.

If the writer/director takes this same approach with Peacemaker Season 2, the DCU show would begin filming sometime in January 2025.

Assuming that it would also take Season 2 around six months to film, the upcoming installment would wrap production around July 2025 (which is also notably when Superman: Legacy will be released).

It is possible that Season 2 could begin filming a little earlier, beginning in either November or December. If so, fans can expect production to be finished by May or June 2025, but that is the earliest possible estimate.

Seeing as how Season 1 was released six months after it completed filming, fans can also expect to see Peacemaker Season 2 around six months after it is done filming.

Assuming that it will be finished sometime between June and July 2025, it would most likely be released on the Max streaming service between December 2025 to January 2026.

The January release window would align perfectly with Season 1 since it also came out in January. So, expecting to see Season 2 exactly four years after the first installment is the safest assumption.

Peacemaker Season 1 is streaming now on Max, and Season 2 is expected to begin production later this year.