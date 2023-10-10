Taika Waititi and the cast of Our Flag Means Death are back for more mayhem on the high seas in Season 2 of the hit comedy.

Streaming on Max, Our Flag Means Death has instantly become something of a cult hit for the network, with a fervent following building behind the show despite only one season in the books.

The series is loosely based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, (aka the Gentleman Pirate), a wealthy Barbadian noble who blows off his cushy life of luxury to become a pirate.

Season 1 saw Bonnet and his crew get into all sorts of misadventures in their travels, including a budding love story between Bonnet and fellow pirate captain Edward Teach.

Every Main Actor & Character in Our Flag Means Death

Rhys Darby - Stede Bonnet

Rhys Darby plays Stede Monnet, a former rich Barbadian landowner who turns his back on his lifestyle as a nobleman to become a pirate.

Season 1 saw Bonnet take to the high seas, assembling a ragtag bunch of sailors and falling in love with fellow pirate captain Edward “Ed” Teach (aka Blackbeard). Heading into Season 2, the pair's relationship has come into question as Stede yearns for his old life.

Darby is a renowned New Zealand comedian and frequent collaborator with Taika Waititi. He is best known for his work on Flight of the Concords and the What We Do in the Shadows movie.

Taika Waititi - Edward “Ed” Teach/Blackbeard

Edward "Ed" Teach/Blackbeard (played by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi) is a legendary pirate captain who has gotten bored with his life of plundering, that is until he hears about - and eventually meets - the new pirate Stede Bonnet. After he and Stede seemingly called things off at the end of Season 1, Season 2 sees Ed coping with the heartbreak by plundering after having taken the Revenge from Stede and his crew.

Waititi has become one of the hottest names in Hollywood over the last half-decade or so, directing the Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit as well as Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ewen Bremner - Nathaniel Buttons

Nathaniel Buttons is brought to life by the hilarious Ewen Brenner.

Nathaniel is Stede's first mate aboard the Revenge, helping the new pirate captain understand the world of peg legs and plundering. He is as loyal as they come and has demonstrated a knack for talking to and understanding seagulls.

Brenner previously appeared in Trainspotting alongside Star Wars star Ewan McGregor, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, and Alien vs. Predator.

Joel Fry - Frenchie

Joel Fry takes on the role of Frenchie in Our Flag Means Death.

Frenchie is another member of the Revenge crew who often serenades the band of pirates with his sultry voice. Season 2 sees Frenchie having now made the switch over to Blackbeard's crew after Stede and the notorious pirate called off their on-the-sea romance (at least for now).

This is not Fry's first HBO project, having played Hizdahr zo Loraq in Game of Thrones. He also led 2019's Yesterday and starred opposite Emma Stone in Disney's Cruella.

Samson Kayo - Oluwande Boodhari

Samson Kayo's Oluwande Boodhari is one of the most level-headed members of the Revenger crew, trying to steer Stede away from danger as best he can in his captain's new life amongst his pirate brethren. Season 1 ended with Oluwande having taken a liking to Jim Jimenez, with the two having become romantically entwined.

Kayo's previous credits include The Bubble, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Bloods.

Nathan Foad - Lucius Spriggs

Luccius Spriggs (played by Nathan Foad) is the Revenge's scribe. He keeps track of the ship's adventures and serves as a sounding board for his captain Stede Bonnet, helping Stede to come to terms with his feelings on numerous occasions.

Foad can also be seen in Newark, Newark, Dope Fiend, and Bloods.

Vico Ortiz - Jim Jimenez

Jim Jimenez is yet another member of the Revenge crew and the current lover of Oluwande Boodhari.

Played by Vico Ortiz, Jim joins climbs aboard the Revenge alongside his close friend Oluwande, disguising himself as a mute. He is a fierce fighter and a wanted man as well, who joins Blackbeard's crew to end Season 1 where he finds himself in Season 2.

Ortiz is a Latine/x non-binary/gender fluid Puerto Rican actor/activist best known for their work on The Sex Lives of College Girls and Prime Video's Transparent.

Matthew Maher - Black Pete

Matthew Maher brings to life Black Pete, a member of the Revenge crew who is not exactly a people person.

This irritable pirate claims to have formerly crewed on Blackbeard's ship, even though his mates have deemed these claims highly suspect. In Season 2, Black Pete is now the lover of Nathan Foad's Lucius and has been stranded on a deserted island along with much of the Revenge crew after Blackbeard took control of the ship.

Mahar will be familiar to fans of Captain Marvel (where he played Norex) and Gone Baby Gone.

Kristian Nairn - Wee John Feeney

Kristian Nairn's Wee John Feeney is as mysterious as they come on the Revenge.

Not much is known about his back story, but he is a valued member of Stede's band of sailors nonetheless. Wee John is the Revenge's demolition expert (whether the crew likes it or not) as he has demonstrated a love for all things that go "BOOM!"

Nairn is best known for his time as Hodor in HBO's Game of Thrones as well as appearances in Ripper Street and The Appearance.

Rory Kinnear - Captain Nigel Badminton

Rory Kinnear plays Captain Nigel Badminton a British Naval Captain tasked with taking down as many pirates as he possibly can.

Throughout much of Season 1, Nigel served as the primary antagonist for Stede and the crew of the Revenge; however, he tragically killed himself by falling onto his sword. His ghost has remained a part of the first season following his death, but he has not yet appeared in Season 2.

Kinnear's past credits include The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch and the Daniel Craig-led James Bond films.

Con O’Neill - Israel “Izzy” Hands

Israel "Izzy" Hands is one of Our Flag Means Death Season 1's primary antagonists.

Brought to life by Con O'Neill, Izzy is Blackbeard's second-in-command and (at one point in Season 1) actually captains the Revenge after Blackbeard and Stede are banished. Season 2 sees the character back as Blackbeard's first mate after taking control of the Revenge again at the end of the first batch of episodes.

Con O'Neill can also be seen in DC's The Batman and HBO's Chernobyl.

Guz Khan - Ivan

Guz Khan plays Ivan, a member of Blackbeard's crew who does not like to have anything go to waste when raiding.

He has been known to pluck dead men's gold teeth right from their heads and empty their pockets on any number of missions plundering the high seas. Ivan was killed in Season 1, during a raiding mission, something his captain (Blackbeard) did not seem too bothered by.

Khan's prior work includes Four Weddings and a Funeral, Man Like Mobeen, and Turn Up Charlie.

Nat Faxon - The Swede

The Swede (portrayed by Nat Faxon) is a Swedish crewmate aboard the Revenge who is often clueless about what is going on on the ship. Season 2 sees the Swede leave his life on the Revenge becoming the 20th husband of Leslie Jones' Spanish Jackie.

Faxon is best known for his roles in The Descendants, The Way Way Back, and Bad Teacher.

David Fane - Fang

David Fane takes on the role of Fang in Our Flag Means Death. Fang is a Samoan crew member of Blackbeard's ship and one of the few original crew members Blackbeard allows back into his ranks after mutinying against Izzy while they have control of the Revenge.

Fane's past credits include The Strip, The Tattooist, and Bro'Town.

Leslie Jones - Spanish Jackie

Spanish Jackie (played by Leslie Jones) is a feared bar owner in the Republic of Pirates. Jackie plays a supporting role in both Season 1 and 2 of Our Flag Means Death, and is known for having 19 husbands before the Swede becomes her 20th.

Jones is a former Saturday Night Live star and has gone on to appear in titles like 2016’s Ghostbusters and Coming 2 America.

Fred Armisen - Geraldo

Fred Armisen is Geraldo in Our Flag Means Death, a lowly barkeep working under Leslie Jones' Spanish Jackie. As well as being one of Jackie's employees, he is also one of her 20 husbands and a devout Catholic (despite murdering and stealing as a part of his pirating lifestyle).

Armisen grew to prominence working on Saturday Night Live in the mid-to-late 2000s, having since starred in Portlandia, Netflix's Wednesday, and Big Mouth.

Samba Schutte - Roach

Roach is brought to life by Samba Schutte and is the cook and doctor aboard the Revenge in both Seasons 1 and 2. He is best known for his signature cleaver and his sadistic nature, having bragged about torturing hostages to bring him peace.

Schutte's other work includes 9-1-1, Sunnyside, and the hit video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Nick Kroll - Gabriel

Nick Kroll plays Gabriel, a French aristocrat and the partner/brother of Antoinette. Gabriel - like the rest of his aristocratic friends - has a propensity for heavy makeup and gaudy wigs. During a visit to Antoinette's ship by the crew of the Revenge that turns bad, Gabriel burns alive and is presumably dead.

Kroll will be familiar to fans of Big Mouth, Sausage Party, and Sing.

Kristen Schaal - Antoinette

Antoinette (played by Kristen Schaal) is a Prussian aristocrat who seems to be married to Nick Kroll's Gabriel.

Stede does eventually find out that Antoinette and Gabriel are actually siblings, suggesting a potential incestuous relationship. After Blackbeard and Stede's crew visit her ship, an argument breaks out resulting in Antoinette burning alive along with her brother/lover.

Schall is best known for her roles in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Gravity Falls, and The Muppets.

Will Arnett - Jack Rackham/Calico Jack

Will Arnett is Jack Rackham/Calico Jack, a now-deposed captain who once worked alongside Blackbeard under Captain Hornigold.

Jack appears in one episode of Season 1 causing a temporary rift between Blackbeard and Stede after killing Karl the Seagull. Jack eventually died at the hands of the English after a warning shot accidentally hit him.

Arnett's other work includes The LEGO Batman Movie, Arrested Development, and Micheal Bay's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles duology.

Madeleine Sami - Archie

Madeleine Sami plays Archie, a new member of Blackbeard's crew making her first appearance in Season 2. Early in the second season, Archie takes quite a liking to Vico Ortiz's Jim Jimenez.

Sami can also be seen in Super City and The Breaker Uppers.

Ruibo Qian - Zheng Yi Sao

Ruibo Qian joins Our Flag Means Death Season 2 as Zheng Yi Sao. Zheng is the pirate queen of China, captaining an all-female ship that Stede and some of his crew come under the purview of after being separated from the Revenge at the end of Season 1.

Qian is best known for her appearances in Black Mirror, Broad City, and Manchester by the Sea.

Anapela Polataivao - Auntie

Auntie (played by Anapela Polataivao) is another new addition to the series' second season, serving as a member of Caption Zheng's crew and coming on Stede and his crewmates after being abandoned by the Revenge.

Polataivao has also appeared in Night Shift, The Market, and Duckrockers.

Erroll Shand - Richard “Ricky” Banes

Eroll Shand's Richard "Ricky" Banes appears in the Season 2 premiere as a prime example of minor nobility that Stede and co. come into contact with. Like Stede, Richard ditches his life of luxury, becoming enthused by the idea of being a pirate.

Shand's past work includes Deathgasm and The Water Horse.

Mark Mitchinson - Benjamin “Ben” Hornigold

Benjamin "Ben" Hornigold (brought to life by Mark Mitchinson) is the former captain of Blackbeard and Jack Rackham. Years after separating from his crew, Ed (aka Blackbeard) comes across his former captain in Episode 3 of Season 2 thanks to the captain’s purgatory-like vision.

Mitchinson can also be seen in Evil Dead Rise, the Hobbit trilogy, and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.

Minnie Driver - Anne Bonny

Minnie Driver takes on the role of Anne Bonny in Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

Anne is a shopkeeper in this pirating adventure whom Stede and his crew cross paths with. Based on the real-life Irish pirate of the same name, Anne looks to be the one that may mend both Stede and Blackbeard/Ed's heart, potentially bringing the pair back together.

Driver is best known for her roles in Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends, and The Riches.

Rachel House - Mary Read

Appearing in Season 2, Mary Read is another old pirating friend of Blackbeard's who has left her days on the sea behind her. Played by Rachel House, Mary lives alongside Anne Bonny offering up advice to any wayward pirate that may need her help.

House can also be seen in Thor: Ragnarok, Moana, and Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Bronson Pinchot - Ned Low

Bronson Pinchot plays Ned Low, a famed English pirate who will be making his splash in Season 2.

Pinchot's previous credits are highlighted by roles in Beverly Hills Cop, True Romance, and Risky Business.

New episodes of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 begin streaming on Max every Thursday.