Watch: Ewan McGregor Speaks Out Against Fans Attacking Obi-Wan Kenobi Actress

While Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to that galaxy far, far away, Lucasfilm's latest Disney+ series introduced several new stars as well, including Vivien Lyra Blair as young Princess Leia and Moses Ingram as Reva or the Third Sister. Following the series' two-episode premiere, the Order 66 flashback and its possible ties to Reva dominated fan conversation. But unfortunately, that conversation has now shifted.

In addition to theories about Reva's origins, there have been some questions and criticism as well. However, some individuals seized Ingram's debut as the Jedi-hunting Inquisitor Reva as an opportunity to post racist comments and even sent the actress bigoted direct messages.

The Star Wars Twitter account, and other Lucasfilm stars, have taken to social media to condemn the comments; and now, Obi-Wan Kenobi's own Ewan McGregor has posted his own response as both the show's leading star and its executive producer.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor Defends Moses Ingram

Star Wars

On the heels of the Star Wars Twitter account addressing the racist messages directed towards Reva's Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor has posted a message on Twitter in defense of the actress, describing the DM's she was sent as both "horrendous" and "racist:"

"It seems that some of the fanbase, from this influential fanbase, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DM's. And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman, and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to this series, she brings so much to this franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."

McGregor went on to address those who sent those bullying messages, saying, "You're no Star Wars fan in my mind" and "I totally stand with Moses:"

"I just want to say that, as the leading actor of the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world. I totally stand with Moses."

Hate Leads to the Dark Side

Sadly, this isn't the first time a Star Wars newcomer has dealt with online harassment and racist commentary. In years prior, Rose Tico's Kelly Marie Tran actually abandoned social media due to similar messages and online bullying following her roles in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

While there's never a reason or excuse for such thinking and behavior, it is strange that such hatred has become a reoccurring problem with the Star Wars franchise.

After all, the original trilogy has been home to female heroines and heroes of color since the original trilogy. Plus, many of the franchise's most popular characters today aren't even human, while one, in particular, won over the fandom before ever revealing his face.

If anything, Star Wars has proved through generations of storytelling that appearance doesn't matter when it comes to the audience relating to a character.

The only explanation is, as McGregor so well explained, that they're not Star Wars fans at all.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+; the third episode will premiere on June 1.