Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He's Against Joining Star Wars

While Nicolas Cage has an appreciation for science fiction, the actor claims he has no interest in joining the Star Wars Universe.

This confession stemmed from reports that The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal - who starred alongside Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - wants the actor to join that galaxy far, far away.

But surprisingly, Cage's resistance has nothing to do with it being a major tentpole or even prior obligations.

Instead, it's because he's a fan of a different space-related franchise.

Nicolas Cage Shuts Down Star Wars Possibilities

When asked about Pedro Pascal recruiting him for Star Wars and whether he would be interested, Nicolas Cage told Kevin Polowy that "No is the answer..." because "I'm a Trekkie, man:"

"No is the answer. I'm not really down. I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll."

Cage went on to share that, in addition to the original Star Trek television series, he also loves the latest Stark Trek films starring Chris Pine:

"I think this is the first interview of the New Year, you might as well get something that no one knows. But that's a fact. I grew up watching Shatner, I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding."

While some may argue that Star Wars isn't necessarily science fiction, Cage believes it's "an important genre" and that truly Star Trek "embraced" what it can do:

"I like the political, the sociological... To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it's such an important genre is that is really where you can really say whatever you want, however you feel, you put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future and you can - without people just jumping on you. You can really express your thoughts like Orwell in the science fiction format and Star Trek really embraced that. I thought they got into some serious stuff."

Lastly, when told that the internet needs to push for him to be cast in a Star Trek project, Cage clarified his feelings once more, stating, "I'm not in the Star Wars family, I'm in the Star Trek family."

Nicolas Cage Wants to Live Long & Prosper

Given that a number of Hollywood names have joined the Star Wars Universe, even if it's just for a cameo, Cage's lack of interest is surprising.

But perhaps what's most shocking is his distaste for the Star Wars brand in favor of Star Trek.

Even though the rivalry between the two franchises is nothing new, it's interesting to hear a current actor pick a side and openly praise both the original series and its latest reboot.

It's even more interesting given that another Star Trek film from that JJ Abrams timeline is potentially still on the way.

So even though Cage has put the Star Wars speculation to rest, it remains to be seen if the Starship Enterprise will beam him up for a sci-fi role.