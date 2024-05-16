Nava Mau Speaks Out on 'Overwhelming' Baby Reindeer Show Response

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau went public with her feelings on the "overwhelming" response to her new Netflix show.

Based on creator Richard Gadd's play of the same name (which is inspired by his real story), Baby Reindeer tells the tale of a comedian who shows kindness to a stranger before that stranger becomes his stalker.

In this show, Nava Mau portrays a therapist named Teri, who Richard Gadd's Donny meets on a trans dating website and dates in secret early in the series.

[ Who Is Nava Mau? 5 Things to Know About Baby Reindeer Actress ]

Nava Mau Celebrates Response to Baby Reindeer

Netflix

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau took to Instagram to share her response to fans' reactions to her work in the new Netflix series, which premiered on April 11.

Only one week after the series' release on Netflix, she called the response "overwhelming" as she embraced the love from fans:

"'Baby Reindeer' has been out for one week, and the response has been overwhelming. Like whoa."

She recalled how she "saw [herself] in Teri" upon first reading the script while praising Gadd's writing for allowing her and the cast to "embrace honesty:"

"When I first read the script a couple years ago, I saw myself in Teri. I also saw myself in every single character. Richard’s writing invites us to embrace honesty—true, ground-shaking, walls-crumbling honesty. And the truth is that we’re all human after all."

Calling herself lucky to have played her role in the show, she hopes the entire cast and crew feel the same pride in their work on Baby Reindeer as she does:

"I hope that every single person who worked on this feels as proud as I am. I’m so lucky that Teri belonged to me for just a little while. Now, this story belongs to the world, and it’s beautiful to see what you all are doing with it. Thank you Richard for changing my life. WE’RE NUMBER 1 ON NETFLIX!!!"

Will Baby Reindeer Get a Season 2?

Naturally, due to Baby Reindeer seeing such a positive response (including a 97% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the big question on fans' minds is whether it will continue into a Season 2.

Sadly, that can be debunked quickly, as Baby Reindeer was only developed as a limited series and is listed as such on all of its official pages across the internet.

Additionally, due to it being based on a true story from Gadd's own life, it seems highly unlikely that there would be another follow-up story from his own experience that he would adapt into a serialized TV show.

Gadd could certainly have a future telling other stories through this medium or on the stage, but for now, it appears that the Baby Reindeer run is at its end.

Baby Reindeer is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about Baby Reindeer below:

Why Does She Call Him Baby Reindeer In Netflix Show?

Baby Reindeer: Who Is the Real Martha? New Details Shared by Lead Actor