'Murder at Yellowstone City' Confirms Who the Killer Actually Is

Murder at Yellowstone City has plenty of twists on the road to uncover the killer. Starring Richard Dreyfuss, Gabriel Byrne, and Thomas Jane, Murder at Yellowstone City was released in 2022 but recently hit the Netflix charts.

Murder at Yellowstone City's Violent Crimes Explained

RLJ Entertainment

Murder at Yellowstone City began as local gold prospector Robert Dunningham had just made a valuable find in the nearby area. While his claim to the golden riches had him poised to become the wealthiest man in the area, Robert was promptly murdered, starting an investigation.

After the gold prospector's murder, suspicion from Sheriff Jim Ambrose and other townsfolk lands on Cicero, a former slave who had been traveling for a while but ultimately came to town in search of a peaceful place to settle.

Shortly after Robert's death, his wife Emma came to town with a surprising disinterest in finding her husband's killer. Instead, Emma's focus was dead-set on finding the woman that her late husband was having an affair with.

The local stable hand Violet defended Cicero's innocence to the sheriff only to be ignored, even after she found a letter in Robert's house written to his wife Emma from a lover, pointing to her own extramarital affair.

But Robert's wasn't the last murder to plague Yellowstone City in the 2022 Western as Violet was killed shortly after finding the letter.

In one last death, Isabela, a local prostitute with whom Robert had been having an affair, was killed when her back was turned by...

Who Is the Killer In Murder at Yellowstone City?

RLJ Entertainment

Cicero was initially blamed for the killings in Murder at Yellowstone City as his arrival timed perfectly with Robert Dunningham's death and he coincidentally escaped jail the night that Violet's throat was cut.

Sheriff Jim Ambrose even threatened the former slave with death by hanging if he didn't confess his crimes before the whole town, even as Violet defended him and maintained he couldn't have killed Robert.

But with Isabela's killing, Murder at Yellowstone City brought the revelation that the sheriff's son and part-time deputy Jimmy Ambrsoe was behind it all. Jimmy was having an affair with Robert's wife Emma and committed the killings at her request, believing it would let them live happily ever after.

But that wasn't quite the case, as Emma was seemingly just looking to get Robert out of the way to claim his gold findings for herself as the pair had a toxic and troubled marriage with affairs on both sides.

Beyond that, Jimmy murdered Violet because the letter she found could expose him as the killer and presumably did the same to Isabela at Emma's request, being the woman Robert was having his most known affair with.

Despite some confusion caused by its title, Murder at Yellowstone City has no connection to Yellowstone - Season 6 of which is indefinitely on hold.