Disney+ Releasing Ms. Marvel Special Ahead of Episode 1

With Moon Knight having finished its first season, it’s now time for audiences to get to know the next hero entering the MCU, Ms. Marvel. Played by newcomer Iman Vellani, the New Jersey-based vigilante is an intense fangirl of everything superheroes, with Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson) ranking at the top of Kamala Khan’s list. So it’s only fitting that her lifelong dreams of getting powers come true.

The series received some backlash from fans before it even premiered. Why? Well, in her MCU interpretations, her powerset will be different than they are in the comics. The show has gone away with her stretchy skin and replaced it with light constructs.

Even if that may rub some people the wrong way, one has to admit it’s hard not to be excited about a new tentpole character finally getting their time to shine.

Now, the studio is looking to garner more attention and interest in the show by releasing a brand new documentary special ahead of the show’s premiere.

Ms. Marvel Documentary Special Announced

It's been revealed that Marvel Studios will be releasing a documentary special for its upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, separate from the usual Assembled episodes that come after each MCU show finishes its run.

The special will be titled A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel and is set to hit the service on Wednesday, June 1. The documentary short will give fans "an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series," and will also "[feature] interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and... the show's captivating star:"

“'A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel' is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, 'Ms. Marvel', from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani."

Get a Special Look at Ms. Marvel

This is the first time that Marvel Studios will have released a behind-the-scenes special for one of its upcoming Disney+ originals before it comes out. Usually, a similar special would air shortly after a series finale in the form of the studios’ Assembled label.

So why the change here? Well, it could signal that Marvel Studios may not be too confident in the show’s popularity and or performance, so they want to try and get the Ms. Marvel name out there more than usual.

On the other hand, it could be the start of a new tradition and will become a permanent trend for projects going forward. It’s also worth noting that this new documentary special is roughly half the length of a normal one would be.

Even with this new short, it’s still safe to say that fans can probably still expect Ms. Marvel to still receive an Assembled installment.

Ms. Marvel hits Disney+ on June 8.