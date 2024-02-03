Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Showrunner (Exclusive)

The showrunner for Amazon Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith teased the possibility of the series getting a second season.

Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the new series follows two strangers assigned to be a newly married couple by a mysterious spy organization they both applied to work at. While they come to foster a deep connection, their relationship gets pretty rocky, to say the least.

While Season 2 hasn't yet been confirmed, the first set of episodes ended on quite the cliffhanger. Fans don't know if they’ll ever see what happens next.

Will Amazon's Mr & Mrs.Smith Return for Season 2?

Warning - The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

While speaking exclusively with The Direct, Mr. & Mrs. Smith showrunner and co-creator Francesca Sloane provided an update on a possible Season 2 of the new Amazon Studios show:

“I think that we always wrote Season 1 as a complete film. We're very happy with the way that we wrapped it up and with the ending, even with the ending being what it is. With that said, yeah, we have some really cool, big ideas for a Season 2. So, should the opportunity present itself, we will definitely go down that road. And we will make it even cooler than Season 1 if people will give us a chance.”

Part of the eventful finale included the heartbreaking death of Jane’s cat, Max. But was he always a goner?

Sloane jokingly admitted they are “terrible people” and that “Max was always a doomed soul:”

“This is so mean. And this just makes us terrible people. But yes, Max was always a doomed soul. [laughs] I'm so sorry. I have a cat!”

At the end of the day, Sloane, despite any animal companion deaths, hopes audiences can take away this key message: “Vulnerability is strength:”

“I think the key message [of the series] is that vulnerability is strength. And when you prioritize things beyond connection, it's sort of the wrong goal. We should be taking care of each other.”

The conversation then pivoted to deleted content from the show, including missions that never made it to the screen.

At one point, “they were at Six Flags, and they didn't understand,” and another saw an entire mission happening off-screen, with the audience “never [finding] out what they went through:”

“There are so many [missions] that didn't make the cut... We had one where they were at Six Flags, and they didn't understand why. That was one. We had one where, like, literally, the whole thing was this entire mission happening, and you just never find out what they went through inside. But we're like, 'That might be too pretentious for an hour.' So yeah, there were many that ended up not making the cut.”

As for smaller moments that were deleted, Sloane recalled one particular sequence she was fond of, which saw Maya Erskine’s Jane suffering through a talkative Uber drive:

“There are some little moments that I missed just for character reasons. There was a scene, for instance, in the pilot, where Jane gets picked up by an Uber driver, and they're sort of driving for quite some time, and he's just talking her ear off. And just, he's telling her about how outside of being a driver, he runs his own small business, and he lives outside of the city, and the city is too intense. And she doesn't give him a word. She doesn't give him a smile.”

The scene resonated well with Sloane “because [she] feel[s] like woman are so expected to have to engage and laugh:”

“She's just so in her own head about what just happened. And to me, I feel like it would be a really polarizing scene because, on the one hand, excuse my language, I think some people would be like, what a straight-up bitch. But on the other hand, I think what a legend because I feel like women are so expected to have to engage and laugh... What a legend for somebody who is tired and just wants to sit in silence for a moment. So I liked that scene, but she was a goner, and it's fine. It works without it.”

Throughout the series, Donald Glover’s and Erskine’s John and Jane get their orders from a mysterious entity nicknamed Hihi.

When asked if the story ever explored more details about their shady boss, Sloane confirmed “It was always pretty bare bones:”

“It was always pretty bare bones. We liked the concept of it almost being like this throwback to like an '80s, like 'Charlie's Angel' type. But just with the sensibilities in the way that we tell story stories, specifically and also TV today. So we liked that in a world where you can be a Postmates, or a TaskRabbit, or all of these kinds of jobs right now without ever meeting your boss, it doesn't feel that far-fetched to us. So it's just be sort of an assassin by an app. So yeah, we kind of always wanted to sort of live in that territory.”

As for whether Hihi ever went by different names, Sloane admitted “Hihi came very naturally:”

“Hihi came very naturally. And we're like, 'Yeah, that's it.' I'm trying to remember the origin. I was trying to remember this today. I think I had gotten like a weird email once that started with Hihi, and it just felt so sinister because it's so cute. So yeah, Hihi was always the thing.”

What Could Season 2 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Look Like?

With an ending as open as the one audiences got in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it's hard to see how a Season 2 isn't already planned.

Viewers might be disappointed if those final moments were the last the world sees of those two. That’s not even mentioning the other couple sent there to kill the titular duo—both of whose status also remain a mystery.

But the show’s entire premise easily opens up to take on an anthology-like reset every season. New episodes could follow a different John and Jane with a separate dynamic.

If the show took that approach, the story could have those new characters eventually cross paths with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine’s spies, revealing their fates.

Hopefully, Amazon Studios won’t keep fans waiting too long for a Season 2 announcement.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.