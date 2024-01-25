The showrunner for Amazon Studios’ Mr. & Mrs. Smith revealed whether or not Brad Pitt makes an appearance in the show.

For those who may not know, Pitt starred alongside Angelina Jolie in a 2005 spy-thriller film of the same name which serves as the inspiration behind the new series.

With that in mind, it would not be a stretch to suspect either of the two actors to be involved in the show in some capacity. However, as of now, neither seems to have their hands in the upcoming project.

Will Brad Pitt Cameo In Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Show?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane spoke with The Direct’s Russ Milheim in an exclusive interview, where she revealed fans should not expect either Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie to cameo in the new series.

Sloane did, however, admit that star and co-creator "Donald [Glover] and Brad [Pitt] hung out," and the actor "gave [them his blessings:"

"I'll be real, Donald and Brad hung out. There was, you know, some,--But you know, he gave us his blessings and love for the show. But I think that movie came with a lot of their own history, and I think it's iconic for when it was done. And I think that, you know, that was a big swing and a miss. But what's important plays still."

While they do not appear at all, the showrunner confirmed, "There are some Easter eggs to allude to the fact that it is still within that same world:"

"Yeah... I think even though our show is obviously its own thing and has its own tone, there are some Easter eggs to allude to the fact that it is still within that same world. So yeah, that is absolutely still a part of it. You know, there's like a timeline thing when one of the characters comes into play in Episode Four. That kind of is when the film came out. The very beginning of the pilot, with the two characters at the beginning, is sort of like a nod to the film, and there are little easter eggs throughout that are also nods to the film. It's there. It's just our version of that world."

Back when the show was in early development, it was supposed to star Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Sadly, she pulled out due to creative differences being cited.

When asked if the show went through any major changes after her departure, Sloane revealed that at the time, "[they] actually hadn’t written many scripts yet:"

"When Phoebe exited, and we love Phoebe, she's amazing. But when she exited, we actually hadn't written many scripts yet. So, we definitely constructed the series then with Maya as our Jane, and really sort of then told the story about these two underdogs, these sort of outcasts of society, and how that bonds them together. And that actually felt like a very compelling version of telling a spy story and a love story."

As for how they ended up filming the series and how much of it was done on location as opposed to in sound stages, Sloane shared how they "did a lot of on-location work" though the leading couple’s fancy brownstone house was "on the stage:"

"We did a lot of on-location work. We decided that we wanted it to be New York. We really wanted New York to be a part of it. Same with all of the other locations. You know, a lot of the house, because a brownstone like that just does not actually really exist in New York City. So a lot of that was obviously on the stage. But beyond that, we were all over the place and dealing with the subway and anything that felt like the biggest headache for production to have to deal with, we made sure we did it."

Maybe Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Can Join for Season 2?

While neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie are in Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the doors could easily open for them to return if the show is successful enough. After all, if Donald Glover hung out with the actor, there is a line of communication open.

Francesca Sloane admitted that there are hints about how this new show could exist within the same timeline as 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Perhaps Glover and Maya Erskine’s John and Jane will need some pointer tips on how to make their marriage last longer.

Or, there is always the chance both couples end up being pitted against one another—which seems a little too good to be true.

First, though, audiences will need to see if they like what Amazon Studios has to offer with its fresh new take on the idea. Hopefully, it can live up to expectations.

All episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith land on Prime Video on February 2.