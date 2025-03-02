Here's When Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Release Is Now Expected

Monsterverse fans eagerly await new stories in the world of Titans, and the next batch will come when Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 hits Apple TV+.

When Will Monarch Season 2 Release on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+

The Monsterverse's TV expansion grew in April 2024 as Variety stated Monarch: Legacy of Monsters had been renewed for Season 2 with plans to develop multiple spin-off series for Apple TV+.

Work on Monarch Season 2 had seemingly begun in Queensland, Australia by late July 2024 as various stars took to social media to share photos reunited with the cast, including Joe Tippett, who said, "We're back" (via Screen Rant).

A report from Variety in August 2024 noted one change for Season 2's filming, pointing out how it will shoot in Queensland and abandon the backdrop of Canada's British Columbia found in Season 1.

Apple TV+ took to X in November, almost four months later, to confirm "Monarch Season 2 is in production" while offering its "greetings from Skull Island," which is expected to be an essential environment for the sophomore run.

As teased in the Season 1 finale, Monarch will venture to Skull Island, setting up Kong's potential role in Season 2 ahead of his next movie appearance.

The post leaves it unclear whether production had only started in November or had been underway for some time. Similarly, the cast's posts in July may have only referred to the start of filming prep, not production itself.

Looking back at Monarch Season 1, production took place from July to December 2022, and it premiered on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023.

The second season wrapped in mid-February 2025 (per actor Joe Tippet's Instagram post), concluding an approximate seven-month production.

Based on last season's filming-to-release window, Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is expected to release on Apple TV+ in late 2025 (possibly in November like Season 1), or early 2026 at the absolute latest.

The Monsterverse's Future Beyond Monarch Season 2 Explained

Monarch Season 2 will be the next entry in the Monsterverse, released in 2025 or 2026, and is the seventh project in the Legendary Pictures franchise after two Godzilla flicks, Kong: Skull Island, two Godzilla/Kong crossovers, the Skull Island animated show, and Monarch Season 1.

Next is a return to theaters for the follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on March 26, 2027. The blockbuster will be written by Shang-Chi scribe David Callaham, directed by I Am Mother filmmaker Grant Sputore, and recently added The Last of Us actress Kaitlyn Dever as its first cast member (via Deadline).

The report from Deadline stated the movie will center on Godzilla, Kong, and various other Titans while building on its human characters. Rising star Dever will join the Monsterverse after her role in this year's The Last of Us Season 2, where she plays Abby, albeit with a controversial change to her video game character.

Apple TV+'s Monarch was not the first TV spin-off to the Monsterverse, as Netflix previously delivered the Skull Island animated series in 2023. Creator Brian Duffield confirmed to ComicBook that the scripts were written for Season 2, but the show's future appears bleak as Netflix failed to renew the show.

While Skull Island seems unlikely to return, as discussed before, multiple Monarch spin-offs are in development. These Monsterverse series should follow the flagship show and head to Apple TV+ while presumably being live-action akin to Monarch and the big-screen franchise.

The Titans' big-screen future will continue beyond just the Monsterverse, as anticipation is running high for the sequel to Godzilla Minus One. Details remain scarce on the Godzilla-centric follow-up, which exists separately from the Monsterverse, but a sequel is in development at Toho Studios.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is streaming on Apple TV+.