Disney Censors MODOK's Butt Cheeks In New Ant-Man: Quantumania Clip

Disney just hid part of a scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featuring the MCU's take on MODOK.

Corey Stoll made his long-awaited return to the MCU in Ant-Man 3 as a reenvisioned MODOK, with Darren Cross embodying this terrifying character in a major change to the villain's comic origin story.

This new villain was teased on multiple occasions throughout the promotional tour for Ant-Man 3, highlighting his golden armor and metal-plated face as fans waited to see what he would do once the movie debuted.

But now, with fans and critics taking in everything the movie has to offer, the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing has moved further into the public eye - with a unique stipulation.

MODOK Censored in Ant-Man 3 Clip

Good Morning America shared a scene from Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featuring Corey Stoll's MODOK from shortly after his introduction.

Marvel Studios

The clip shows Darren Cross when he first shrinks down into the Quantum Realm, shortly before Kang the Conqueror's army finds him and gives him a new life. This even included the shot of him being dipped in water and cleaned off, which ends with his butt cheeks being shown on camera.

However, in the GMA-released clip, Disney took the time to censor MODOK's butt cheeks when they came on screen.

Marvel Studios

For reference, below is the "uncensored" shot of MODOK's keister as featured in theater showings of Ant-Man 3:

Marvel Studios

The full clip featuring MODOK can be seen here:

MODOK Making His Mark in Ant-Man 3

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

This moment from MODOK has been a hot topic of conversation amongst fans after seeing his naked butt cheeks in his transformation, one of many things that have made the character so controversial upon his MCU debut. And with this scene pushing the movie's PG-13 rating, it's not too surprising to see Disney censor the scene upon it entering the public eye.

Corey Stoll has already defended much of what was done for MODOK in his MCU debut, although he also got a chance to add even more hilarity to his tenure with MODOK's butt being front and center upon the character's arrival.

Thankfully, the scene wasn't censored in any way during its theatrical run, allowing fans to get a full view of the villain in all his glory as his backstory is explored.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters worldwide.