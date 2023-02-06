First Look at MCU’s MODOK Shooting His Laser Beam In Ant-Man 3

MODOK's upcoming arrival in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was punctuated by a new promo that showcases his laser-beaming abilities.

While Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is Ant-Man 3's main villain, marketing revealed that Scott Lang and his allies will face another formidable foe: MODOK.

However, there's a surprising twist as the main trailer already spoiled that Corey Stoll's Darren Cross (Yellowjacket) is behind the mask. It is unknown how the Ant-Man villain transformed into MODOK, but Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness hyped up his appearance by saying that the character is "maybe my single favorite thing that I got in the movie."

Now, Marvel showed what the villain is capable of.

Ant-Man 3 Promo Shows Off MODOK

Marvel Studios officially unveiled a brand-new featurette for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, showcasing the first look at MODOK's powers.

MODOK blasts an unknown enemy with his laser beam in this official new still from Ant-Man 3:

Marvel Studios

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot from the featurette shows that it was Paul Rudd's Ant-Man who is being targeted by MODOK's laser:

Marvel Studios

It also looks like other members of the Quantum Realm's resistance were also affected by MODOK's lasers:

Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror channels his anger by shooting a powerful laser blast of his own:

Marvel Studios

Katy O’Brian’s Jentorra, who is part of the Resistance against Kang in the Quantum Realm, tries to intimidate Team Ant-Man:

Marvel Studios

The footage of MODOK's laser-beam abilities can be seen at the 1:24 mark of the full featurette below:

Is Ant-Man 3's MODOK Different from the Comics?

In Marvel Comics, MODOK wears a headband that allows him to transform his sheer mental power into powerful energy beams.

It is unknown if Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will adapt the villain's headgear from the comics, but Kang may be responsible for giving MODOK his abilities in the threequel.

Aside from MODOK's laser beams, it remains to be seen if the villain's hyper-intelligence from the comics will carry over into live-action. However, given that Cross isn't a genius in the MCU, it's likely that his comic counterpart's brilliance will be left out.

Still, official footage already revealed that this MODOK will have technological upgrades of his own, such as his extra robotic appendages.

There is also a strong chance that more upgrades of MODOK will be shown in Ant-Man 3, giving him leverage against Scott Lang.

Moreover, given that this MODOK is contained in the Quantum Realm, the MCU could still adapt a comic-accurate take on the character, potentially introducing the live-action version of George Tarleton (the comics' MODOK) down the line.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, February 17.