Migration Movie Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
Migration, Illumination

Migration will start streaming for fans soon as its online release date fast approaches.

Migration, the new animated family comedy from Illumination and Universal, centers on a family of New England-based ducks who find that flying south for the winter is, in fact, all that it’s quacked, er- cracked up to be.

Starring names like Danny DeVito and Elizabeth Banks, the film was a moderate success and currently holds a 73% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When and Where Can Migration Be Watched?

Migration, Immigration
Illumination

According to a video posted to the official Migration Instagram account, the movie will be available to purchase from digital video-on-demand retailers starting on Tuesday, January 23.

As for when Migration will start streaming, it’s unfortunately not quite as crystal clear. But going by previous Illumination-produced releases, a pattern emerges that could predict when Migration will stream.

Netflix and Universal have an agreement in which new animated releases will first come to Peacock (which Universal owns) for a four-month window, before hitting Netflix and then eventually and ultimately going back to Peacock.

Illumination’s 2023 mega-hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie first released in theaters in early April, arrived on digital VOD a month-and-a-half later, and was then added to Peacock’s library on August 3. Keeping all of this in mind, Migration could potentially become available on Peacock as soon as late February to April.

What Is Migration About?

Migration is all about a group of ducks who live in a forest in New England. The family is presented with the opportunity to, as the title indicates, migrate south for the winter (which, in all truth, is no picnic in New England).

The anxiety-prone patriarch, Mack (voiced by Kumail Nanjiani) is highly reluctant to venture outside his comfort zone, but relents. However, instead of their planned destination of sunny Jamaica, the ducks wind up in none other than New York City.

What ensues is a madcap adventure for the Mallard family that challenges Mack’s perceptions of the outside world and proves that sometimes, it’s not about the destination, but the journey.

Migration arrives on digital on-demand beginning on Tuesday, January 23.

