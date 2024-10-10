Superman & Lois star Michael Bishop has viewers eager to learn more about him as the show's final season hits the air.

Bishop is part of a star-studded cast of actors in Superman & Lois Season 4, portraying Clark Kent and Lois Lane's non-powered older son, Jonathan Kent. The older Kent son is known for his outgoing nature and his knack for sports, although being part of that family automatically puts him in plenty of danger.

Bishop first took over the role of Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois Season 3, giving him two seasons of work with the character before the Arrowverse's last show ends.

Meet Michael Bishop - Biography Details

Michael Bishop

Michael Bishop Grew up in Australia

Before coming into the world of Hollywood, Michael Bishop spent his early years in Queensland, Australia, his original hometown.

Speaking with Flaunt, he reflected back on his time in Queensland, noting how he was into sports and acting. joined a local theater group when he was eight years old, remembering even then how he "took [his] job so seriously:"

"I was a normal kid living in Queensland. I love sports, I've always loved acting. I grew up around a really big family. We have a lot of local theater where I'm from, it's a huge part of a lot of children's lives. I got into my local theater group when I was eight years old, and now look where we are. [laughs] We did a little production of 'Alice in Wonderland' at 8 years old, I played Tweedledee. I remember even then, I took my job so seriously. The boy who played Tweedledum, we were kids so what can you expect? But he forgot to say his lines. In the middle of a live audience, I said 'Come on, get an idea.' I took my job so seriously, even at 8 years old."

Michael Trained at the National Academy of Performing Arts

Bishop later trained at the National Academy of Performing Arts, specializing in acting and musical theater (via NAPA).

The NAPA was established in 2006 to address the growing need for a production-based training institute on Australia's Gold Coast. It offers top-level training in musical theater, stage and film acting, acrobatics, jazz, tap, and many more disciplines.

Bishop joined the program in 2012, eventually starring in a production of Alice in Wonderland for his first play in the role of Tweedle Dee.

In 2019, he enrolled in NAPA's full-time Certificate IV in Musical Theater program, from which he graduated in 2020. However, he had to miss his graduation ceremony after getting a role in Disney's Spin, after which he was flown out to Canada to start filming.

He explained his decision to join the academy with 1883 Magazine, attributing the choice to him being "such an extroverted kid." His mother gave him the encouragement to start drama classes as a way for him to "find people who were interested in the same sort of thing:"

"I joined because I have always been such an extroverted kid. My mom could see I always wanted to be on a show and have everyone listen to me and watch me dance, so she encouraged me to start going to drama classes as a way for me to find people who were interested in the same sort of thing."

Michael Was an Extra in Pirates of the Caribbean

Later in his chat with 1883, Bishop looked back on his time working as an extra in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the most recent Pirates movie.

At the time, he had just gotten to high school and saw that his passion had not faded, wanting to continue telling stories. He then got an agent and "was an extra for the first time" on Pirates 5, which was shot in Queensland as he saw what he could do with the job:

"When I got to high school I realized that passion and interest never faded; I was still fully interested in reading and telling stories and telling stories. Since it wasn’t fading away, I thought I should take it a bit more seriously and I got an agent and then I was an extra for the first time on 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' which was shot in my hometown. I knew that was the world I wanted to be a part of; you could see everyone working and just seeing Johnny Depp was insane. I didn’t think any other career would be able to compare to that for me so I knew I needed to pursue it."

Michael's First Major Role Was in Disney's Spin

Bishop got his big break in the industry with his role in Spin, a 2021 Disney Channel Original Movie centered on an Indian-American teen who finds her passion for creating unique DJ mixes. In this film, Bishop played the role of Max, the DJ the film's leading character, Rhea, fell in love with.

Speaking with Flaunt, Bishop described this movie as his "first international break," remembering how big it was to work with Disney and how much fun he had:

"It's definitely this, as DJ Max in 'Spin.' That was my first international break. Working with Disney is so huge, to be able to do that was so fun and such an exciting step."

He got the role after sending in a video submission, which led to "several auditions and callbacks" before he officially landed the role:

"As you know, video submissions are huge. This was one of those where I self-taped in. I went back and forth with the casting team, did several auditions and callbacks until eventually they decided that I was the one."

Michael Is Inspired by Heath Ledger and Hugh Jackman

Bishop gave credit to some of the biggest influences in his career with Flaunt, which included multiple immediate family members. He also pointed out two world-famous Australians who had a major impact on his career — Hugh Jackman and the late Heath Ledger.

"My pa, so my grandpa. He’s definitely one of my biggest influences. Hugh Jackman is an Australian icon, so is Heath Ledger. Obviously, my mom would kill me if I didn't mention her."

Looking ahead to people he wants to work with, Bishop pointed out comedian Ricky Gervais, calling him "an incredible storyteller and creator." He also listed Jonah Hill, Zendaya, and Olivia Rodrigo, explaining how he was writing a script with Rodrigo in mind for a role:

"I love Ricky Gervais! I know people dislike him because his comedy isn’t for everyone, but he’s an incredible storyteller and creator. I love Jonah Hill, I love Zendaya. I’d love to work with Olivia Rodrigo. I don’t know if I should say this, but I’m writing a script right now and I just see her in the role I’m writing."

He continued discussing the idea of working with Olivia Rodrigo, hoping to manifest the project into existence. Outside of that, he shared his desire to "do good for the world and do good things" for others:

"Yes! Let’s try to get Olivia Rodrigo to see this interview so I can send her my script [laughs]. In addition, I just hope that I can do good for the world and do good things. I want to give back while working. That’s really important to me."

How to Follow Michael Bishop Online

Those looking to follow Michael Bishop on social media can do so through his Instagram page (@michaelclivebishop).

New episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on The CW.