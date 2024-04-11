As the story of Megan Leavey once again does the rounds, many are wondering where she is today, whether she is married, and what happened to her dog Rex.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Megan Leavey is famous for her service as a dog handler in Iraq with the canine Rex. Her story was adapted into a movie in 2017 and has once again come into the spotlight as the flick arrives on Netflix.

Where Is Megan Leavey in 2024?

Megan Leavey

Megan Leavey was born on October 28, 1983 in Valley Cottage, New York, and is now 40 years old. She graduated from Nyack High School in New York and went on to attend the State University of New York at Cortland.

While Leavey is happily married with one child, details on her husband and daughter are not public as she has opted to keep them away from the spotlight.

According to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, Leavey is still working with animals as a veterinary technician. But regardless, she still praised her work in the Marine Corps, as "playing all day with dogs is not a bad job to have:"

“I love the Marine Corps. I have made life-long friends there. I found my niche there. Playing all day with dogs is not a bad job to have…and the camaraderie of my Marine buddies will be with me for the rest of my life. I am proud to call myself a Marine.”

Leavey has served as Lead Veterinary Surgical Technician at Old Tappan Veterinary in New Jersey since June 2018. Her duties include assisting in surgeries and dental procedures, giving vaccines, drawing blood, keeping track of lab work, and ensuring proper care for patients.

What Happened to Megan Leavey's Dog Rex?

As a Military Police K9 Handler, Megan Leavey was paired up with the working dog Rex (E168). The pair were first deployed together to Fallujah in Iraq in May 2005 and later to Ramadi in May 2006 where both were injured.

In September 2006, both Megan and Rex were injured by an IED explosion while leading a patrol down a street. She was awarded the honor of a Purple Heart, which is a medal given to those killed or wounded in service.

Leavey would seek to adopt Rex in September 2007 as she was honorably discharged but was declined. She tried again four years later in April 2012 when Rex retired as his facial palsy left him unable to continue bomb sniffing.

The pair were reunited after Rex's retirement until the canine sadly passed away the same year on December 22, 2012 from old age.

Leavey and Rex were honored on September 21, 2018 as the new "Clarkstown K-9 Corrals" dog park at the Congers Lake Memorial Park in New York was dedicated to the military duo.

The Marine Corps veteran still works with dog food brands Royan Canin and Eukanuba as an ambassador which involves public appearances, speaking, meet and greet events, and participating in photo opportunities.

Those looking to keep up with the life of Megan Leavey can find her on X (formerly Twitter) where she shares updates on her life.