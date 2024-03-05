Megamind 2 Sets Disastrous Rotten Tomatoes Record for Dreamworks

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate's Rotten Tomatoes score is a first, but also the last thing DreamWorks would've wanted.

The long-awaited sequel to 2010's animated superhero antihero film premiered March 1 on Peacock along with an eight-episode series titled Megamind Rules!

However, while the original DreamWorks film was largely a critical success, Megamind 2's Rotten Tomatoes score is more like a critical failure.

Megamind 2's Rotten Tomatoes Record

Dreamworks Animation

Since its March 1 debut, Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate has become the first Dreamworks-produced film with a 0% critic approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For comparision, 2010's Megamind earned a 73% score on the review aggregation platform.

The sequel also set a new record for the lowest-ever score for a Dreamworks-produced film, beating out Shark Tale and its 35% score in a race for the worst.

The following are the bottom 10 DreamWorks movies according to their critics score:

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate - 9%

- 9% Shark Tale - 35%

- 35% Shrek The Third - 42%

- 42% Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas - 45%

- 45% The Boss Baby: Family Business - 46%

- 46% The Road to Eldorado - 49%

- 49% Spirit Untamed : 47%

: 47% Bee Movie : 50%

: 50% Home : 53%

: 53% Boss Baby: 53%

For reference, DreamWorks Animation Television produced Megamind 2; and while the studio arm is responsible for various series, the Megamind sequel is only the second film it has ever produced with Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans being the first.

In addition, this division was tasked with creating Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! simultaneously and with a described "minuscule budget."

It's also worth noting that Megamind 2's score on the review platform is the result of five critics' reviews.

Megamind's Mega Failure

While Megamind 2's dismal score has to be embarrassing for DreamWorks, it can't be a huge surprise to excutives.

Not only did the studio opt to forgo the 2010 film's original cast consisting of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and Jonah Hill, but its slim budget and straight-to-streaming release practically screamed a lack of confidence and support and seemingly set the film and series creators up for failure.

So while the record score is seemingly deserved, it's disappointing, especially coming from a studio with a record of critics' successes.

For instance, 2010's How to Train Your Dragon earned 99%, 2000's Chicken Run landed 97%, and 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish exceeded expectations with 95%.

Fans and creatives can only hope that this disastrous first for DreamWorks will hopefully be the studio's last.

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate is streaming now on Peacock.