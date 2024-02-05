Megamind 2 Gets Release Announcement and First Trailer

The latest addition to the Megamind franchise, Megamind 2, broke onto the scene with an official announcement for its release along with a first trailer.

Dreamworks Animation first brought Megamind to life in 2010 behind Saturday Night Live alumni Will Ferrell and Tina Fey.

The original animated story became a surprise hit, grossing just over $320 million at the box office (per The Numbers) along with a 73% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Megamind 2's First Trailer Debuts

Peacock shared the first official trailer for Megamind 2 which goes under the title Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and is set for release on March 1

This comes after the announcement of a new Peacock streaming series titled Megamind Rules!, which was confirmed to be in development in March 2023 ahead of its March 1 release date this year.

The announcement came with the following synopsis for the sequel film:

"Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon."

Megamind 2 will feature Keith Ferguson and Laura Post as Megamind and Roxanne Ritchi, who replace Will Ferrell and Tina Fey from the original movie.

Other voice talent includes Chris Sullivan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, This Is Us), Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4), and singer Adam Lambert.

The first trailer for Megamind 2 can be seen below:

What Will Happen in Megamind 2?

Peacock is making a unique move by releasing both the Megamind TV series and the sequel to the original movie on the same day, leaving many to wonder what will happen in both projects.

At the forefront of this new movie is a difficult challenge for Megamind as his old crew still believes him to be evil while he continues to move toward the hero's side of the fight.

With the film coming straight to streaming more than a decade after its predecessor, it will be difficult to predict how well it will perform with a new generation of fans diving into the story.

Couple that with new voices for the main characters and brand new personalities coming into the saga, and fans will be curious to see exactly how Dreamworks adds to the fan-favorite former villain's legacy.

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! will both begin streaming on Peacock on March 1.