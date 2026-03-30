All 6 MCU Heroes Still Hiding Their Secret Identities

Doing the right thing in the MCU comes with its own set of challenges. More often than not, a hero has to put their life on the line to defend the innocent because their enemy isn't looking to pull punches. But there's another sacrifice they must make that's just as important: giving up a chance at a normal life. Putting on the suit means there's a target on their back, and it's difficult for anyone to accept that.

The only way for a hero to have their cake and eat it, too, is to live two separate lives and keep their secret identity intact. They might let a select few know what they're up to. However, people typically discover the truth by accident.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is attacking the subject head-on, exploring what it looks like when a villain sets out to expose as many vigilantes as they can get their hands on. It turns out the mean streets of New York City aren't the only place to find heroes who like to keep their true identity close to the vest, though.

MCU Heroes Who Haven't Gone Public With Their Identity

Daredevil

Marvel Television

An accident changed Matthew Murdock's life forever, forcing him to learn to live without his eyes and master his other senses. The situation turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Matt, as he became an incredibly skilled fighter capable of taking on hordes of ninjas without issue. But throwing fists wasn't his only dream.

Matt believed he could help the world as both a lawyer and a vigilante. To ensure he was still able to show up in court, he kept his nighttime work a secret. A few bad guys have uncovered the truth, including Wilson Fisk. However, the Daredevil genie is still in the bottle at this point.

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

There was a time when Peter Parker wouldn't have qualified for this list. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio told the world who Spider-Man really was. The public, which believed Spider-Man was responsible for Mysterio's death, quickly turned on the young hero, ensuring he didn't have any peace.

Following some messy magic, courtesy of Doctor Strange, Peter eventually made it so nobody remembered he was Spider-Man. The only caveat was that everyone forgot who he was. Heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter doesn't have to worry about keeping his secret because there really isn't one anymore.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios

Despite spending most of her crime-fighting career in space, Captain Marvel made a real impression when she came to Earth. Kamala Khan, a bright kid from New Jersey, idolized Carol Danvers and wanted to be just like her. Well, the opportunity presented itself in Ms. Marvel, when Kamala tapped into an ancient power using her relative's bangles.

Initially, Kamala wanted to keep her family out of harm's way, so she kept them in the dark. That plan didn't work, and Kamala had to fess up to everything. However, her parents and brother surprised her by supporting her endeavors. But having her family in her corner doesn't mean she's ready to open up to the world.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Another character who calls Disney+ home, Steven Grant, had his life turned upside down when he started to lose track of time in Moon Knight. It soon came to light that Grant was one of Marc Spector's identities, serving as a safe place to avoid trauma from the past. Marc could only run for so long, though, as he had to step up to the plate and become the hero known as Moon Knight.

Spector doesn't have an overly impressive MCU resume, only taking down one major bad guy in his sole, six-episode outing. However, his fights have been public. The people of London know what Moon Knight is capable of and are probably still wondering about his identity.

Swordsman

Marvel Television

Most MCU heroes know what it's like to lose a parent. Kate Bishop faced tragedy at an early age when her father died during the Chitauri invasion. Years later, her mother got engaged to Jack Duquesne, a wealthy man who seemed to like to throw money at his problems.

Kate didn't give her new parental figure enough credit. Duquesne is dangerous with a sword in his hand, so much so that he took to the streets of NYC as "The Swordsman" until Fisk snatched him up. Only time will tell whether Duquesne gets to don his mask again.

White Tiger

Marvel Televison

Born Again Season 1 featured the MCU debut of Hector Ayala, a man gifted with incredible powers by a mysterious amulet. Instead of using his abilities for no good, he helped the people of New York, especially those who had nobody else looking out for them. White Tiger's noble crusade put him on Fisk's naughty list, so the villain had him killed.

In Season 2, Hector's niece, Angela del Toro, will pick up where her uncle left off. Since it looks as if the new White Tiger will create her own brand of justice, she'll probably want to avoid telling the world about who she is and what she does. After all, keeping a lid on things is the only way to keep the rest of her family safe.