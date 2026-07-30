Marvel's Wonder Man Season 2 Gets An Exciting Confirmation Ahead of Disney+ Return

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest confirmed a story update about the show's Season 2, and it's exactly what fans wanted to hear. Marvel Studios' Wonder Man was an unexpected breakout hit on Disney+, focusing on the unlikely friendship between Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). Instead of a high-stakes Multiversal plot or an action-packed narrative, the series delivered a character-driven Hollywood satire anchored by the pair's dynamic, making it stand out from the rest of the MCU shows from the Multiverse Saga.

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has reassured fans that Season 2's story won't abandon Simon and Trevor's charming dynamic as actors-in-arms, confirming to THR that this friendship will be "more important to [Simon] as a person than any dream role:"

"Simon makes a real friend for the first time in his life. Moving forward, that is going to be more important to him as a person than any dream role."

Guest's confirmation is both unsurprising and deeply reassuring. The first season proved that Wonder Man's greatest strength lies in its character-first approach rather than spectacle. Doubling down on Simon and Trevor's friendship ensures Season 2 will stay true to what made Season 1 special while still leaving room for consequences after the pair's escape from the Department of Damage Control's facility at the end of Season 1.

Wonder Man Season 2 is still in early development, and Marvel Studios hasn't attached a release window yet for the show's return on Disney+.

Wonder Man Season 2 Will Likely Include These 4 Storylines

A Wonder Man Sequel

Marvel Animation

With the in-universe Wonder Man film a massive hit, a sequel feels inevitable.

It makes a lot of sense that Wonder Man Season 2 would be about filming a sequel, but there's a catch; it seems Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery are on the run from the Department of Damage Control (DODC) after the prison escape sequence at the end of Season 1.

The sequel could force Simon to confront his growing fame, public perceptions of "real" superheroes, and the pressure to live up to his own movie myth.

The fact that Simon now has proper control of his powers also makes him a more valuable target for the DODC, causing further complications if the in-universe Wonder Man receives the green light and ramps up production. This situation could lead Simon and Trevor to juggle blockbuster filmmaking while staying one step ahead of the DODC.

The Return of Doorman (& Josh Gad?)

Marvel Television

Wonder Man Episode 4 was a standout installment due to its focus on the origin story of DeMarr Davis, aka Doorman. Given that Doorman's story felt unresolved, Wonder Man Season 2 could him back, potentially as an unusual ally for Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery.

It's possible that Doorman could provide Simon and Trevor some refuge while they are on the run from the Department of Damage Control, leading to some exciting moments in the show's sophomore season.

Interestingly, Josh Gad, whose in-universe self vanished after going through Doorman's portals, said in a previous interview that his Wonder Man character was supposed to have a gruesome death, but it was ultimately scrapped.

Given that Gad's character is still alive, a side plot in Season 2 could focus on a rescue mission for him, with Simon and Trevor helping Josh Gad out of Doorman's dimension.

A New Role for the Department of Damage Control

Marvel Television

The Department of Damage Control isn't going away in the MCU anytime soon. With Simon and Trevor's prison break on record and their presence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, it seems they will loom larger and pose major problems for Simon's Hollywood career.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct in May 2026, Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest teased that a deal could be worked out between Simon and the DODC that could allow Simon to return to acting:

"One of the things that happened as we were getting towards filming the end of filming on the finale, Yahya, one day turned to me and he's like, ‘So, Simon can't act anymore.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He's like, ‘Well, the DODC knows that he's got superpowers.’ So I was like, ‘Yeah, so the DODC knows it. But maybe they don't want to let everyone else know it. Maybe there's a deal to be worked out between Simon and the DODC, where there's a little trade-off going on.’ We could figure it. We can square this circle, given the opportunity."

It's possible that DODC could still be monitoring Simon in ways that escalate into conflict. This could also tie into broader MCU threads, such as the development of the DODC's anti-superhuman (or anti-mutant) policies, adding subtle world-building as the franchise moves toward the Mutant Saga.

A Familiar Villain?

Marvel Television

Simon Williams' brother, Eric (Demetrius Grosse), was introduced in Season 1 with clear sibling conflict and shady undertones. Many fans speculated Eric could gradually embrace a more villainous role in Season 2, potentially evolving toward his comic book counterpart, the Grim Reaper.

With everything going on in Simon's life, a family betrayal arc for him would hit hard. Just as Simon finally has a real friend in Trevor, Eric's escalating resentment toward him could intensify, turning him into a deeply personal and dangerous foe.

There's even potential for the DODC to exploit the rift between the two brothers, using Eric as a last-ditch weapon to contain his superpowered brother when everything goes sideways. This story sets up emotional drama layered with classic MCU villain tropes.