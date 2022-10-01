Zac Efron Responds to Marvel Wolverine Casting Rumors

Ever since Disney acquired Fox in 2019, Marvel fans have been anticipating Marvel Studios' reboot of the X-Men and their introduction into the MCU.

But with those expectations have also come questions, particularly in terms of when the X-Men will arrive and who Marvel Studios will cast as Wolverine.

While the first question is still up for debate, Ryan Reynolds recently answered the second when he revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

But given the Deadpool threequel is likely a Multiversal story, Jackman's return doesn't mean he's the only Wolverine out there. Nor does it explain the buzz that Zac Efron has been in the running to play the mutant in the MCU.

Now, just days after the news of Jackman's return to the role, Efron has responded to whispers of his own Wolverine casting.

Zac Efron Reacts to Wolverine Casting Buzz

When Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show questioned Zac Efron about the rumors of Marvel Studios looking for a Zac Efron type, the actor responded with, "Wow, they could just call me."

Fallon went on to ask Efron if he has "ever been approached by Marvel?:"

"Have you ever been approached by Marvel? It was just - I thought it was funny that they were saying a Zac Efron type, but you - There was a rumor that you were going to be Wolverine at one point."

When Efron responded to the inquiry with, "Really? Dang," Fallon assured him, "The people want this."

But in light of the recent Deadpool 3 news, Zac Efron countered, saying, "I think Hugh's still doing that pretty well. I got to give it to him."

However, Jimmy Fallon had a counter for that as well, noting, that Efron knows Hugh given their roles in The Greatest Showman and joking that "He'll let you do it."

Efron then admitted, "Yeah, I guess I had my foot in the door on that one. I should go talk to him."

Are Efron and Jackman All in This Together?

It's always interesting when actors talk about Marvel casting rumors on talk shows as the questions are usually approved ahead of time.

Whether that was the case with this Jimmy Fallon interview or not is unknown, but it's worth noting that Efron never dismissed the rumors or seemed truly surprised by them.

Instead, he deflected every question Fallon threw at him and appeared extremely cautious in doing so.

Would he need to have responded in this way if there wasn't some truth to the rumors? Only time will tell.

However, the role of Wolverine is far from that Marvel fans have wanted him to play in the MCU.

Through the years, The High School Musical star has been at the top of the list for the Nova, Fantastic Four's Human Torch, and was rumored to have been in the running for Adam Warlock, which ultimately went to Will Poulter.

And, earlier this year, Zac Efron made his own MCU ambitions known saying, "if the right character comes along" then he would "jump at the opportunity."

While fans will have to wait and see if the actor is, in fact, playing a variant of Wolverine or another MCU hero, Efron's comments coupled with online buzz suggest that something has transpired between him and Marvel Studios.

With Phase 5 of the MCU just around the corner, as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman prepare for Deadpool 3, fans are likely to learn more about Efron's Marvel chances in the near future.