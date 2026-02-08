Marvel Studios Will Officially Revive 3 X-Men Romances In 2026

Three X-Men romances have been confirmed to return to the screen in 2026. Marvel's marvelous mutant team is about to have a banner year under the Marvel Studios umbrella. The iconic comic book outfit will finally return to theaters in December with the release of Avengers: Doomsday, but more imminently, they will lead Season 2 of the hit X-Men '97 series.

X-Men '97's sophomore effort is set to pick up the pieces from the show's first batch of episodes, as the X-Men are scattered across time, with the threat of the original mutant, Apocalypse, looming on the horizon. While plot details are scarce on what exactly will play out in the upcoming mutant-based streaming story, fans have gotten a few nuggets about what to expect.

In a conversation with Collider, Marvel Television head Bran Winderbaum confirmed that X-Men '97 Season 2 will feature three big-name romances for fans to latch onto.

"Rogue and Magneto are stuck in the past together... Scott and Jean are in the future, along with Storm and Forge," Winderbaum remarked, adding that "There's a lot of romance to go around" in Season 2:

Q: "Something in Season 1 that sparked a lot of controversy was the Rogue-Magneto of it all. I am curious kind of what the status quo of things are when we reunite with some of those characters in Season 2 and what you can tease there." Winderbaum: "Well, Rogue and Magneto are stuck in the past together. They are kind of our past team and Scott and Jean are in the future along with Storm and Forge. There's a lot of romance to go around. But these poor characters, they never get a break, but that's why we love them. The soap opera and the family dynamics are very, very strong."

All three of these super-powered pairings have plenty of romantic history both in and out of the X-Men '97 continuity, with decades of comics tying these particular characters together.

No specific release date has been announced for X-Men '97 Season 2, but it will be available on Disney+ sometime in 2026. The new series from Marvel Studios Animation continues the story of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This legacy sequel follows the titular team as they take on new threats from across time and space.

Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 Power Couples In Season 2

Rogue and Magneto

Marvel Studios Animation

X-Men '97 Season 1 did not start with Rogue in the arms of her once-lover, Magneto, but it certainly ended there. Throughout the first season, it was revealed that the power-absorbing mutant had once had a secret relationship with Magneto, but had moved on.

Season 1 saw Rogue in a romantic relationship with the card-slinging Gambit; however, after he was taken off the board in a devastating attack on the Mutant sanctuary Genosha, she opened her heart back up to Magneto.

Cyclops and Jean Grey

Marvel Studios Animation

Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Jean Grey are perhaps the romantic anchors of the X-Men franchise. These longtime X-Men members have been on-again, off-again lovers in almost every iteration of the characters across movies, TV, and comic books, and X-Men '97 was no exception.

Season 1 ended with Jean and Scott stuck in the future, but not exactly on the best of terms. Jean's feelings for Scott are more complicated than ever, with Wolverine still harboring some love for Jean within his heart. All this will play a significant part in Season 2, especially with the introduction of Jean and Scott's son, Nathan (aka Cable).

Storm and Forge

Marvel Studios Animation

One of the budding romances from X-Men '97 Season 1 was that between Storm and Forge. After getting separated from her mutant cohorts, Storm crossed paths with Forge. He eventually professed his love for the weather-controlling superhero, sparking a relationship between the two.

Season 2 will see the two characters in the future, with Scott and Jean trying to get back to the 1990s.