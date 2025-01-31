The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+, and they introduced an exciting new character named Asha.

Along with gender and race-swapping a few classic Marvel characters, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man tells an alternate origin to the one audiences saw in the MCU with Tom Holland.

That comes with a fresh plot for Peter Parker, including being an intern at Oscorp, instead of Stark Industries.

Who Is Asha From The New Spider-Man Show?

Disney+

Asha, a Wakandan student, made her first on-screen appearance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Episode 2 as one of Peter Parker's fellow interns at Oscorp.

Voiced by Erica Luttrell, Asha is a welcoming character, introducing herself and the other interns to Peter when he arrives late on his first day. She is later assigned to Oscorp's aerospace division while Peter struggles with his own internship experience.

Asha also appears to be wearing a Kimoyo bead bracelet, which many fans will recognize from Black Panther in the MCU. Now brought to the small screen on Disney+, Asha is originally a superhero from Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics

Asha is a Wakandan student who first appeared in Infinity: The Hunt #1 (2013) and was created by Matt Kindt and Steven Sanders.

She was recruited to the Wakandan School for Alternative Studies due to her unique light-based abilities, including near invisibility and the power to emit laser beams or blinding flashes.

Asha was selected to represent her school in the Contest of Champions, an interschool competition, where she fought against Thanos' invading forces alongside other young heroes.

Though she has made limited comic appearances, her presence is likely to be felt as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man rolls out its first season with a unique schedule.

Will Black Panther Appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Black Panther could potentially make a cameo in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man due to the Wakandan connections established with Asha's appearance and upcoming role.

Since Asha is an intern at Oscorp, a Wakandan figure may appear as part of a diplomatic visit or in a holographic message tied to Wakanda's technological advancements.

As this is an alternate reality from the MCU, a T'Challa appearance is on the table, even if it is not the Black Panther.

If the series continues to expand its Marvel Easter eggs, a subtle nod, such as a news report about Wakanda or a vibranium-related project, could hint at Black Panther's presence without a full appearance.

In Episode 1 of the new Spider-Man series, Doctor Strange was seen fighting off a symbiote, but this time he was not voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is streaming now on Disney+.