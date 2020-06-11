Marvel Studios Still Planning to Introduce Thanos' Brother, Starfox, to the MCU

By Pierre Chanliau Posted:
Starfox in a hero pose and Starfox hugging She-Hulk.

Based upon a previous character lineup reported by Charles Murphy on ThatHashtagShow in late 2018, Starfox was listed as one of many characters to appear in The Eternals.

Starfox, like all Eternals, is ageless and wields extraordinary powers, with one being the ability to psionically stimulate the pleasure centers in a person's brain. Not only does this make those affected open to suggestion, but this ability can also be magnified with skin-to skin-contact, which can cause the victim to become utterly infatuated with him or anyone else of his choosing. So, of course, with a power like this, he's a womanizer and free-spirit that does as he pleases.

While in the comics he's the brother of Thanos, it isn't certain if Marvel Studios would keep that relationship in the MCU. Fans would have likely seen him make an appearance in The Eternals, but, due to production and script issues, it seems he was potentially a casualty and removed. However, Marvel Studios reportedly still has plans for Starfox.

RUMOR

Insider Jeremy Conrad is reporting that despite Starfox having been potentially removed from The Eternals at some point, whether it was before or during production, Marvel Studios still has interest in including the character in the MCU. However, it is unknown where else Starfox would appear in the MCU.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Obviously, as Conrad says in his report, the fact that Starfox is the brother of Thanos would be one way of reminding audiences of Marvel Studios' most successful villain. Not to mention this would draw even more of a connection to two of their biggest box office successes. As for where Starfox could appear next, the only real options would be Captain Marvel 2 or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the far more boring and simple answer is for a project that has yet to be announced.

LATEST NEWS

5 Rejected Designs for John Krasinski's Fantastic Four Suit Revealed (Photos)
Disney Confirms The Marvels' IMAX Release Date With New Trailer
Loki Season 2: Marvel Releases New Looks at Jonathan Majors (Photos)
Arcane Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know
Fantastic Beasts 4 Gets Official Update: Will It Happen?

TRENDING

Ahsoka Director Breaks Silence on Hayden Christensen's Anakin Role
The Crown Season 6: Netflix Confirms Release Window With New Teaser
James Gunn Confirms the Only 2 DC Reboot Projects That Are Fully Written
Cobra Kai Season 6: Release, Cast & Everything We Know
Stranger Things Season 5: Is Netflix Officially Ending the Franchise With the Fifth Season?