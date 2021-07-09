Marvel Studios Reveals More Animated Shows Are On the Way

Marvel Studios has made a lot of surprising choices going into Phase 4. With shows like WandaVision and Loki going in insane directions, fans never know what to expect these days. One of the more unexpected decisions came from the announcement of the upcoming Disney+ show What If..?.

The show is set to explore the idea of changing key moments in the various MCU films and exploring the consequences. What would spawn from changing one simple detail? That's what the show aims to tackle. The twist is, it's animated—and it's completely within the MCU canon.

Having an animated show take place in the MCU is an entirely new concept, one that hasn't been explored yet. With What If...? on the horizon, and I am Groot coming as well, it seems that animation is a medium that those at Marvel Studios are fond of.

In fact, thanks to a LinkedIn post, fans now know that they can expect even more animated MCU projects in the future.

MORE ANIMATED MCU SHOWS ON THE WAY

Marvel

On the LinkedIn profile of Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, an executive at Marvel Studios, a post was made that confirmed that the upcoming Marvel Disney+ Animated show What If...? Will be "the first of many amazing animation series!"

“Get Ready for the first of many amazing animation series! Thrilled to be working with these talented crew!”

THE FUTURE IS ANIMATED

It's certainly not surprising to hear that there are more animated projects to come from the MCU. It's an easy method to do insane things that are hard and/or impossible to do in live-action.

Take What If...? for example. There's an episode that features Black Widow surviving the true Age of Ultron. There's an episode revolving around T'Challa as Star-Lord. Both of these ideas would be extremely difficult in live-action—not to mention it wouldn't make all that much sense.

As for what the unannounced animated projects could be, there isn't much to go off of. A while ago, an animated Power Pack show was rumored to be happening. While it hasn't been officially announced, it certainly could still be in development. Generally speaking, Marvel Studios moves at their own pace, so fans will hear about the project when Marvel is ready.