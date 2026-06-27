Marvel Studios Reveals First Full Look at Uncle Ben (Photo)

Marvel Studios finally delivered a full look at one of Spider-Man's most important characters, Uncle Ben. As Marvel fans know, Uncle Ben Parker is one of the seminal figures in Peter Parker's life, as his death is usually the event that leads to the young man becoming New York's iconic web-slinger. While this relationship has always been a bit of a mystery in the live-action MCU, Spider-Man continues to thrive across the multiverse as well.

The official art book for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (titled The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) revealed the first full look at this show's version of Uncle Ben Parker. Donning light brown hair, he is also seen wearing a blue and white bowling shirt, complete with his first name on his upper left chest.

Marvel Animation

Additionally, another image shows him smiling between his wife, May Parker (played by Kari Wahlgren), and his nephew, Peter Parker (played by Hudson Thames).

Marvel Animation

As mentioned, Uncle Ben is a massive figure in Peter Parker's life, although that has not been shown often in Marvel Studios or Marvel Animation's run with Spider-Man over the last 10 years.

Marvel Animation, Marvel Comics

In the original Spider-Man under Sam Raimi from 2002, Cliff Robertson brought the role to life alongside Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. After delivering the now iconic line, "With great power comes great responsibility," Uncle Ben was killed while waiting to pick Peter up, further cementing his path towards being a superhero after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

Marvel Animation, Sony Pictures

Martin Sheen then took over the role for Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, giving Peter Parker a similar speech about responsibility before Peter stormed out of the house. He was also killed by a criminal in the first movie, which came after Peter first gained his powers, and that led him to dedicate his life to keeping New York safe.

Uncle Ben then had a minor cameo appearance in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as he is shown in a montage early in the movie. His audio is the same "With great power comes great responsibility" quote that Uncle Ben gave in Raimi's Spider-Man movie, paying tribute to the Cliff Robertson's moment.

Marvel Animation, Sony Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is Marvel Animation's first solo Spider-Man project, set in an alternate universe that spins off from the events of Captain America: Civil War. Starring Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, the show uses a twist on the MCU Spider-Man story, using Norman Osborn as his mentor instead of Tony Stark. Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will begin streaming on Disney+ in Fall 2026.

Uncle Ben's Potential Future in the MCU

Disney+

After the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man only used a couple of moments for Uncle Ben, Season 2 could potentially dive further into his history with Peter before his death. Considering that a look at his full design has been created, this leads many to believe he will play a bigger role next season, possibly through flashback moments with Peter.

Additionally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to bring Tom Holland's Peter Parker back to his roots, giving fans the street-level movie they have been asking for from the web-slinger. While Uncle Ben has not been part of the MCU yet (outside of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's first meeting with Holland's hero), this movie will at least pay tribute to Marisa Tomei's fallen Aunt May, which could open the door for an Uncle Ben mention as well.

While Uncle Ben's place in the MCU story and the multiverse is a mystery, Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will dive into other stories from Peter's family, including the return of his father, Richard Parker. From there, the plot will only thicken further and put Peter into potentially more danger, as he grapples with why his father has been out of his life for so long.