Marvel Studios Just Broke a Wild Viewership Record on Disney+

Various MCU projects have been dominating the Disney+ streaming charts, bearing a shocking viewership record.

Disney+ has long been intended as fans' one-stop shop for everything the House of Mouse (and its affiliated brands) has to offer. Since coming online in 2019, the streaming platform has enjoyed an especially healthy degree of success.

Marvel Studios Invades Disney+’s Top 10

On Tuesday, March 11, Marvel Studios broke a major viewership record.

Marvel projects occupied a whopping eight spots on Disney+’s Top 10 ranking during that day. This marks the first time that the comic brand (or any other individual studio, for that matter) has achieved such an honor since Disney+ introduced its Top 10 list in October 2024.

The full breakdown of the March 11 Disney+ Top 10 can be seen below:

Daredevil: Born Again

Win or Lose

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

The Avengers

Freaky Friday

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Guardians of the Galaxy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naturally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest addition, Daredevil: Born Again, secured the top spot. Not surprising, considering the series debuted on Tuesday, March 4, with two crowd-pleasing episodes.

Also notable is the fact that all four Avengers movies were present as well. But then again, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have always been the centerpiece of the franchise.

How Does Marvel’s Big Disney+ Day Stack Up?

On top of winning the day on March 11, Marvel has been no slouch for the rest of 2025 on Disney+.

According to FlixPatrol, Avengers: Endgame, otherwise known as the most successful MCU project of all time, has been the most-watched item in Disney+’s entire library so far this year.

And coming in at the #3 spot on the same ranking is 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Additionally, a handful of other MCU installments are dotted along the 2025 ranking, including Captain America: Civil War and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel is just getting started, and 2025 has only just begun.

The Red Brand has several high-profile offerings on deck for this year. Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are poised to get butts into movie theater seats this summer, and series like Wonder Man and Ironheart will hopefully turn some heads when they drop on Disney+.

Some maintain that the MCU has lost its touch in the past few years. But regardless of whether or not one puts any stock in that notion, it is difficult to deny that the hype is felt for the rest of 2025’s MCU projects.

The first two episodes of the newest MCU release, Daredevil: Born Again, are now available to watch on Disney+.