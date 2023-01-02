Marvel Studios Announces Robot Chicken Writer for 2023 Movie

Marvel Studios is set to have a jam-packed MCU 2023 movie slate, with one of them focused on Brie Larson's return as Captain Marvel in The Marvels. Now, new details confirmed that one of its writers is tied to Robot Chicken.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the upcoming MCU sequel will also headline the big screen arrival of Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, joining Carol Danvers for a cosmic adventure. The Marvels' official synopsis also provided a preview of what to expect, noting that the trio's "powers become entangled" with one another's just in time to "save the universe."

Larson has been at the forefront of hyping up The Marvels in the past months, with the MCU actress teasing that the movie will explore Carol's "new phase" that will, hopefully, silence the critics from the first movie.

Ahead of its premiere next year, another reason to build up more anticipation for The Marvels was revealed.

Robot Chicken Writer Credited as Captain Marvel 2's Scribe

Marvel Studios, via the official press release for The Marvels, has confirmed the four writers who penned the sequel's script: WandaVision's Megan McDonnell, director Nia DaCosta, Loki's Elissa Karasik, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Zeb Wells.

Zeb Wells

Wells is a notable inclusion to the list since he is an Emmy and Annie Award-winning writer and director for the TV show Robot Chicken, including the Emmy-nominated Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II.

Aside from his triumph with Robot Chicken, Wells also wrote numerous titles for Marvel Comics, such as Heroes For Hire, Avengers, and various Spider-Man titles.

How Captain Marvel 2 Will Improve Upon the First Movie

Zeb Wells' addition to The Marvels' stellar list of writers clearly indicates that the Captain Marvel sequel will be funnier than the first movie. Granted that there are still comedic elements in the Brie Larson-led solo superhero flick, many would agree that it didn't stand out.

Robot Chicken is best known for its hilarious sketches, and Wells being on board for The Marvels may hint that some wacky antics might be in the cards for the sequel's main trio.

Wells already proved his comedic prowess when he joined the writers' room for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and his knack for humor will be further showcased in The Marvels.

In the Infinity Saga, there were glimpses of Carol Danvers' comedic side, but it wasn't shown that much. The Marvels could fix this issue as it will allow fans to see a different side of the Cosmic Avenger ahead of her next team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.