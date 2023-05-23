Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Disappointing Co-Op Update

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 received a disappointing update when it comes to the potential of co-op appearing in the upcoming sequel.

Insomniac Games' next web-slinging adventure is seemingly about to hit PlayStation 5's everywhere, with a potential release set for this September, as fans get to live out their web-headed fantasies yet again.

However, this time instead of one friendly neighborhood hero, players will control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an effort to take down the villainous Kraven the Hunter, the alien Symbiote Venom, and a whole host of other baddies.

With this new dual-protagonist angle on the Spider-Man formula, some have speculated co-op could be part of the PS5 exclusive, something fans have been wishing for since before Insomniac's first wall-crawling epic hit consoles back in 2018.

No Co-Op for Spider-Man 2

Marvel

After months of speculation, developer Insomniac Games confirmed there will be no co-op in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 when it releases later this fall.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, the PlayStation first-party studio made it clear, Spider-Man 2 will be "an epic single-player adventure:"

Q: "[Is] 'Marvels Spiderman 2' gonna be a co-op game Insomniac Games?" A: "Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure!"

This is in line with what has previously come out from the Spider-Man studio, who stated in a PlayStation Blog post following the game's official reveal, "We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet:"

“We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023.”

Spider-Man fans hoping for co-op in the sequel were sent into a fervor recently after quotes from Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter surfaced telling an audience as SacAnime 2022 that, "I think [co-op] has been announced," although it seems the actor was mistaken:

Q: “Is 'Spider-Man 2' co-op?” Jeter: “I believe it has been… I think it has been announced. I don’t know if it’s been announced or not, but I think so… You’ve seen part two trailer, right? … So, that right there… if nothing has given giving you a little sense of that, we will have a part two coming out soon, so…”

The Curious Case of Spider-Man 2 Co-Op

While it is certainly looking like audiences will get to play as both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2, it just seemingly will not be at the same time as one of their friends by way of co-op. And that is probably okay.

Sony has built up quite the portfolio of epic single-player IP over the last decade or so (ie Uncharted, God of War, Horizon, and The Last of Us), and Marvel's Spider-Man falls into that category.

After the success of both Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a jump to co-op would have been a deviation. Not to say, it would have been bad, just that it would not have been in line with what Insomniac has given fans in its super-powered adventures.

However, the co-op dream may not be dead. It is not unprecedented for PlayStation to release one of their single-player epics and then supplement that down the line with a co-op or multiplayer experience.

Back in July 2020, the team at Suckerpunch Studios released Ghost of Tsushima, an open-world single-player jaunt through samurai-era Japan. Then months later, in the fall of 2020, a smaller multiplayer spin-off in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was launched for fans to experience.

So, if the leaks and data mines were true, and a Spider-Man 2 co-op experience is in the works, it might just not be in the mainline game, as some had theorized.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has no official release date but is expected to launch this September.