Marvel's Shang-Chi Star Responds To Negative Criticism From Chinese Audiences

shang-chi simu liu marvel mcu
By Julia Delbel Posted:

After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings appears to be sticking to its current release date of September 3, 2021. Disney seems comfortable enough to begin the marketing campaign for the upcoming Marvel film.

The movie's first trailer was recently released, and while it received plenty of positive reception, the reactions in China skewed much more negatively. The concerns varied from a movie about Chinese culture being "westernized" to comments from some people believing lead actor Simu Liu to not look the way an ideal Chinese superhero should.

The star recently responded to these comments and concerns about the movie on social media.

SIMU LIU SPEAKS OUT

Shang-Chi Simu Liu Actor
Marvel

Simu Liu took to Twitter to thank Chinese fans for their support of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while briefly addressing negative criticism about the film's trailer from Chinese audiences, delivering the message via a video in which he speaks Mandarin.

The full video can be seen in the Tweet below:

Reddit user rainbowyuc translated Liu's message into English and said it roughly means "I want to thank all our Chinese fans for their support and encouragement. To the other people, who are rooting for our failure, I don't have much to say, just wait and see..."

A CULTURAL DIVIDE FOR SHANG-CHI

While Western audiences largely seem excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Chinese viewers tend to have different sensibilities due to cultural differences. With many movies made in the West reduce Chinese people and culture to stereotypes, it's understandable that Chinese Marvel fans would be hesitant about this movie.

It's also key to note that Chinese American (and other Asian American) culture is different from Chinese culture with its own unique set of experiences for those who are part of it. It appears this movie is being made with the former audience in mind more so than the latter, which likely explains the divergence in overall reaction from different communities.

However, it appears that the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are paying close attention to this issue and hope to avoid any harmful portrayals. Simu Liu himself was outspoken on the pitfalls of last year's live-action Mulan remake by Disney in this regard, so he would probably not have agreed to work on this film if he felt these subjects weren't being handled properly.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on September 3, 2021.

