Why Marvel Rivals Is So Laggy: Framerate Bug Explained

A new framerate bug has Marvel Rivals players Hulk-punching their setups, as the game becomes a laggy mess.

NetEase's online multiplayer shooter set against the backdrop of Marvel's wonderful world of comic book characters has become a massive hit. The free-to-play shooter has already had over 20 million players give the game a try, recently breaking the record for its most concurrent PC users at once at over 600,000.

Since its launch, the game has run relatively smoothly. Sure, there have been hiccups here and there (most of which had been fixed by patches and updates). But given the title's always online, ever-evolving nature, there are bound to be problems that crop up.

Why Does Marvel Rivals Run So Bad?

Fans have spotted a recent bug in Marvel Rivals that caused the game to get more laggy depending on (oddly enough) a player's framerate count.

Initially caught by user @Remy_OW on X (formerly Twitter), this new framerate bug seems to cause a player's Ping (or Packet Internet) to increase depending on what frames-per-second setting they are running the game on.

For those who do not know, Ping is the measure of the strength of connection to a particular host and is used by many as a metric in modern gaming to determine how well a match may go connectivity-wise. In most cases, the higher the PING, the greater the chance of stutters, lag, or dropped connections.

In @Remy_OW's initial testing, he saw his Ping increase every time he upped the framerate of the game, resulting in a massive 66 Ping when using an uncapped framerate.

See @Remy_OW's findings below:

It is currently unknown what is causing this massive framerate bug, but since its initial report, users from across the Marel Rivals community have spoken up, saying they are experiencing the same issue.

Some have speculated the lag could be a result of the Rivals server having to push more data through to the user as the framerate rises, causing instability in the connection to the host.

The Marvel Rivals team has begun to address the issue with several bug fixes following the launch of the game's first major season (read more about some of the Marvel Rivals Season 1 changes here), but for some, the laggy experience persists.

How To Fix Lag In Marvel Rivals

As it stands, there has been no all-encompassing fix pushed by Marvel Rivals to remediate this particular framerate bug, but surely a patch of some sort is on the way.

Thus far in the game's relatively young life, the team at NetEase Games has proven to have its ear to the ground in terms of its community, acting quickly to update the game when problems arise (just look at how they fixed various character exploits mere days after launch).

Until then though, the best way to fix this particular issue is (even though some may shudder at the thought of it) knocking the game down to 30 frames-per-second to avoid any major lag spikes.

It seems as though the issue is almost entirely effecting players playing on higher framerates, so pushing the game down to a lower setting should help. One can also make sure their network connection is as unimpeded as possible to avoid any extra lag that may come from other sources.

Ways to do this include using a wired connection as opposed to Wi-Fi, maintaining a clear network environment by removing devices from the local network to avoid any unneeded strain on the connection, or lowering graphics settings in-game.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.