Marvel's Top 6 Most Popular Movies on Disney+ Revealed by New Data

Newly revealed data has confirmed which MCU movies on Disney+ were most in demand in December of 2022.

Since Disney+ launched back in 2019, the platform has become the streaming home for many of the company's most popular franchises, including the ever-expanding MCU.

While the MCU's Disney+ series and now Marvel Studios Special Presentations are a huge draw for subscribers and viewership, the same can be said for Marvel Studios films both old and new.

As Phase 4 came to a close at the end of 2022, Disney+ subscribers showed which Marvel Studios films they gravitated to during the holiday season.

The Top 6 MCU Movies in December

As reported by The Wrap, Marvel movies made up the majority of the most-watched films on Disney+ last month.

This viewership data is the result of Parrot Analytics which considers account consumer research, downloads, streaming, social media, and other forms of engagement in its results.

The following is a list of Marvel fans' December favorites and a few reasons why they were so high in demand at the close of 2022.

1. Black Panther

While Black Panther is anything but a Disney+ newcomer, the 2018 film was the most-watched MCU film on Disney+ in December and the second-most-watched movie overall generating 46.65 times its average demand.

Given that the film hit 84 times its demand in November following the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it seems that the sequel is largely responsible for its ongoing streak.

The original film will soon have company and competition when Black Panther 2 arrives on Disney+ on February 1.

2. Thor: Love and Thunder

Following Black Panther and Turning Red, Thor: Love and Thunder was the fourth most-watched film on Disney+ last month and the second most-watched of the MCU library.

Since Thor 4's theatrical reception was mixed, it looks like fans - and those who didn't see the film this summer - took the holidays to catch up with the God of Thunder's latest chapter as its viewership was 34.13 times its average.

It's also worth noting that it's the most recent MCU film streaming on Disney+ since it only premiered on the platform on September 8.

3. Avengers: Endgame

Coming in as December's sixth most-watched Disney+ film overall is Avengers: Endgame.

While the Phase 3 epic has been on the platform since the streamer launched in 2019, it's clearly still seen as one of the best MCU installments to date and is always a hit with a crowd.

Perhaps that's why it was viewed 31.18 times more than its average last month. After all, who wouldn't want to celebrate the season or ring in the New Year with Endgame's portals scene?

4. Deadpool

The first and only non-MCU Marvel flick on the list, 2016's Deadpool was the seventh most-watched film on Disney+ last month, generating 31.02 times its average demand.

Interestingly enough, it was also the fourth most-watched Marvel film as well.

While the film dropped on Disney+ back in July, no doubt the announcement of Hugh Jackman's return and the subsequent flood of news and interviews led fans to revisit the film more than before.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Just like Black Panther and Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War has been on Disney+ since its launch and has maintained its popularity with audiences.

The fact that both Infinity War and Endgame are on this list together makes sense, especially since the two go hand-in-hand. Perhaps the only reason Endgame topped Infinity War's ninth overall slot is due to its semi-happy ending while its predecessor had none.

6. Eternals

The tenth most-watched film in December was, surprisingly, Marvel Studios' Eternals.

The Chloe Zhao ensemble was considered ambitious but divisive upon its 2021 release and has maintained that reputation ever since. But since Phase 4 is drawing to a close, fans are likely revisiting the film while the holidays allowed others to discover it.

While that alone may be the reason for its uptick in demand, there's also been buzz about a sequel and recent MCU series have referenced the film's events.

While Black Panther was the most in-demand MCU movie on Disney+ last month, the film that earned the top spot was James Cameron's original Avatar.

Not only is this due to Avatar: The Way of Water's December premiere, but the original film being 13 years old was a likely contributor to why its demand was up 63.28 times its average.

As previously noted, Turning Red also made the list, along with holiday classics like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Only Two Phase 4 MCU Films?

While some may say that audiences are tired of Marvel movies, this Disney+ data begs to differ.

However, the red brand's popularity and its value to Disney+ isn't the only story that this data holds.

Again, Black Panther's numbers are understandable given Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's November release, as is Thor: Love and Thunder since it's Marvel Studios' last film.

What is worth noting is that Thor 4 and, curiously, Eternals are the only Phase 4 films that were most recently high in demand.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was only released in May of 2022, was absent.

This may be yet another testament to Phase 4's mixed reception.

The question moving forward is whether Phase 5 can do better and if other MCU films will enjoy an increase in rewatches following the studio's 2023 slate.

Perhaps the Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as that of Captain Marvel will earn a spot this coming December?

Only time will tell. But for now, it's clear that Marvel remains Disney+'s most desirable franchise and, apparently, a popular choice during the holiday season.