Katherine Langford Addresses Marvel Return Possibility Amid Rumors She’ll Be Back

Avengers: Endgame featured a plethora of MCU characters, but sadly, not everyone made it to the final cut. The movie's deleted scenes revealed that one of those characters is an grown-up version of Morgan Stark portrayed by 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford.

In the deleted scene, Langford was featured in the Soul World alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark following his snap to save the universe from Thanos and his army.

During a past interview, the Knives Out actress admitted that she'd rather "have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work." She also shared that she has no hard feelings when it comes to being left out from the cutting room floor.

Now, as the MCU embraces a new chapter, Langford might be teasing the possibility of a potential return down the line.

Will Katherine Langford Return to the MCU?

Marvel

During an Instagram Q&A, Katherine Langford addressed if whether or not she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the confirmation that she was scrapped in Avengers: Endgame's final cut after portraying an older version of Morgan Stark.

When asked when fans are going to see her again in the MCU, Langford admitted that she doesn't have an answer, but the actress also pointed out that she wouldn't be able to tell them if she knows about her comeback.

The 13 Reasons Why actress then paid tribute to Robert Downey Jr.'s impact on the MCU:

"I don’t have an answer, and I couldn’t tell you if I did. Either way, it was an honor being asked to play Morgan. RDJ left an incomparable legacy as Ironman and I love that guy 3000."

Instagram

At this point, it still remains to be seen if Langford is set for an MCU comeback, but there were multiple rumors that point to her return.

ScreenGeek previously reported that the actress is in talks for an upcoming MCU project while scooper MyTimeToShineHello teased that Adult Morgan Stark "will return and in a big way."

Back in July 2020, Langford opened up about being cut from Avengers: Endgame, saying:

"I figure if you're going to be cut from anything like, to at least have the experience of being cut from the final Avengers film. [I'm] just happy to have the memory."

When asked if she has any knowledge she can share about her continued involvement with Marvel Studios as Morgan Stark, Langford noted that when she had filmed her scene in Endgame she "was so scared after doing it because I literally couldn't say anything."

Langford then revealed that she wouldn't be able to say anything about her possible involvement while also saying that she would love to return, thus echoing her latest answer to the Q&A:

"I don't know if I would be able to say anything, but I'd love to!"

How Could Katherine Langford Come Back?

It seems that Katherine Langford is openly hinting that she wants to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it is unknown if there are actual talks between the actress and Marvel Studios, Langford's willingness is a good sign, and the MCU could benefit from it since she is a talented star.

Technically, Langford being cut from Avengers: Endgame means that she is not obligated to portray Morgan Stark in a future MCU project, thus allowing her to bring to life any Marvel character if the studio decides to tap her again.

The MCU is in an age of expansion, and more characters are expected to arrive in the coming years. Langford could portray one of the notable X-Men characters that the franchise will introduce or she could even play a Variant of Morgan Stark from the Multiverse.

Hopefully, Langford's excitement about a potential partnership with Marvel is the first big step toward her future involvement with the interconnected superhero franchise.

Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+.