Why Marvel’s Kang Avoided Advice from Michael B. Jordan

According to Jonathan Majors himself, he didn't take any advice from Michael B. Jordan, the man behind Black Panther's renowned villain, Killmonger, when it came to his role of Kang the Conqueror.

There are two specific villains who have arguably gotten the highest praise in all of the MCU: Jordan's Erik Killmonger and Josh Brolin's Thanos.

These are just two of the iconic characters that Majors has to stand up against as he takes on his new Marvel role, someone who will go on to become the biggest villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen.

Funnily enough, both Jordan and Majors are good friends in real life. However, as odd as it might sound, the actor behind Kang the Conqueror admitted that he has not taken any advice from his friend on terrorizing the MCU.

Kang on Taking Advice From Killmonger

Creed 3

In an interview with ET Online, Jonathan Majors spoke about his good friend Michael B. Jordan and revealed that the two didn't share any advice about his big Marvel gig—despite the latter actor's iconic portrayal of Killmonger in Black Panther.

But did Majors ever seek it out in the first place? According to the man himself, "[he didn't]," as comparing wasn't good for "[his] mental health:"

“No, I didn’t, and I don’t really believe in that... Every man, every artist, everyone has their own experience on it. I don’t really care what someone else’s experience is because, for me, at this level... I’m in two huge blockbusters about to hit cinemas. For me and my mental health, I can’t compare. There’s no other outcome than a good experience that I can expect."

The actor went on to admit that when it comes to receiving advice from people, "[he doesn't] want anybody else in [his] head:"

"I don’t want to open myself up to any warnings or any trepidation, or someone else’s point of view or trauma around an event, a person, et cetera. I do my best work when I feel secure. Where I feel secure enough to be dangerous. Or I feel safe enough to be daring. I don’t want anybody else in my head.”

In a separate interview with ET Online from early February, Majors did suggest that he and Jordan still talk about their Marvel work in some capacity:

“We have a very amicable relationship that’s my best buddy... We support each other on a day to day, so, if it’s Marvel it’s Marvel that day, if it’s girl troubles, it’s girl troubles that day -- whatever, whatever. He’s my brother.”

While speaking with Collider in 2022, Jordan himself praised Majors as "incredible" and said that he and his work are "finally getting the props that [are] due:"

"First of all, Jonathan Majors is incredible. We’re very blessed and lucky to have him be a part of this story. For me, as a director, just to have that running mate and partner made all the difference in the world. He’s extremely talented. The world is finding out, daily, how incredible this man is and the work that he does is finally getting the props that it’s due."

Jordan then discussed his work with Majors on Creed III, which the actor and director shared created "a bond that'll last forever:"

"Jonathan [Majors] was incredible. He showed up every day, ready to go to war and ready to work. We bonded in a way that I’ve never had an opportunity to do, and it was my first time exploring that relationship between director and actor. I really understand that now. It’s a bond that’ll last forever.

Majors and Jordan, the Power Duo

Given how close Majors and Jordan are, it's hard not to wish the two were both in a Marvel Studios film together.

Sadly, it's not likely that the two actors will ever share screen time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, given Kang's penchant for time-traveling and Multiverse shenanigans, it certainly isn't impossible.

When it comes to Majors getting advice, his viewpoint is certainly understandable. It's also important to point out that embodying the role of Killmonger and Kang are two very different perspectives.

One is meant to enhance and tell a specific story in one film, while the other aims to be played across multiple movies and shows, eventually expanding to the entire Multiverse Saga as a whole.

While they might not share an MCU moment any time soon, the duo is starring in Creed III, which theaters on March 3, 2023.

As for Majors' next appearance as Kang the Conqueror, that'll be much sooner, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters later this week on February 17.