After essentially being forgotten about by the general public after its Season 1 release, Hulu announced that its Marvel animated series titled Hit-Monkey will return for a new season.

Starring Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Munn, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is a Hulu original series that premiered in 2021.

The adult animated show, rated TV-MA, follows a Japanese macaque, also known as the snow monkey as the ghost of an American assassin trains him.

Hulu originally renewed the show for a Season 2 in February.

Hulu Announces Hit-Monkey Season 2

The official Instagram page for Hulu's forgotten show, Hit-Monkey, recently shared a photo to the platform announcing that Season 2 will be released in 2024.

The announcement didn't include a specific release window or date, but it was previously confirmed that Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, and Ally Maki will reprise their roles.

While Season 1 of the show saw success among critics, it largely flew under the radar and was forgotten by general audiences.

It was also reported that Hulu dropped the Marvel branding from Hit-Monkey moving forward, which was confirmed with this recent announcement as the marketing image released via Instagram did not include the Marvel logo anywhere.

How Will Hit-Monkey Fare Without Marvel?

The Marvel name holds a lot of power in this day and age of entertainment. Seeing as the MCU is the biggest franchise in the world, anything under the Marvel umbrella automatically commands a lot of interest from fans.

Since Hit-Monkey Season 2 is being marketed as only a Hulu original series, coupled with the fact that it was already a lesser-known project, it will be difficult for Season 2 to find its footing.

However, those who did watch Season 1 generally seemed to enjoy it, and it currently boasts a respectable 7.8 rating on IMDb.

Season 1 was praised for its connection to the Marvel comic book series of the same name. While different characters and storylines were already introduced from the comics, the fact that the Marvel name isn't attached to the show anymore could mean that it will start bringing in its own elements as well.

If the right cards are played, Hit-Monkey could turn itself into the spotlight and become a successful adult animation series like Max's Harley Quinn, but it currently has its work cut out for it.

Season 1 of Hit-Monkey is available to stream on Hulu, and Season 2 will be released sometime in 2024.