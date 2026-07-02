Marvel Reveals New Design For Hulk’s Son Skaar Following MCU Return Rumors

Marvel just gave Hulk’s son Skaar a striking new design in its comics, and it arrives while rumors about his return in the Avengers movies show no sign of fading. For close to two decades, Skaar has stood as the most prominent of the Hulk’s children, the gamma-powered son the Jade Giant fathered with Caiera the Oldstrong on the war world Sakaar. He has drifted in and out of the spotlight over time, rarely given a story that places him at the heart of his father’s world.

In Infernal Hulk #8, Skaar resurfaces with a rough, weathered design that leaves him almost unrecognizable, a sharp turn from the armored warrior readers have followed for years. The fresh look turns up as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Fantastic Four push deep into the Infernal Hulk’s domain, far below the surface. Bruce Banner can no longer call on the Hulk, so the heroes head underground hunting for anything that might put an end to the menace. There they cross paths with Skaar, who has been surviving among the Rutlings, the creatures that call the buried realm home.

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Although Skaar looks different, he still has his long hair. He rocks a wrap of fur at his waist and wields a crude hammer, its head a lump of stone lashed to a wooden handle. The look depicts a figure who has adapted to a brutal place with whatever he could scavenge. When Skaar and the heroes meet, they have a bit of a rough confrontation, but they’re able to settle their differences eventually.

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The Rutlings then help the group in their quest, guiding them to a tree with strange power that even heals an injured Iron Man. Skaar explains that the tree grew from the blood of the author of creation and that it keeps the surrounding evil at bay. Reed Richards quickly works out that the tree could hold the key to stopping the Infernal Hulk.

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Skaar's updated look backs up a persistent Avengers rumor, and it will be interesting to see how he factors into the upcoming movie if this rumor is accurate.

Skaar’s New Look Plays Right Into His Rumored Avengers Future

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Skaar’s live-action story has barely begun. He made his lone MCU appearance at the very end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022, when Wil Deusner turned up as a silent guest at a Walters family gathering. He never said a word, the show never came back for a second season, and the character slipped out of the conversation almost as quickly as he entered it. Marvel left a gamma-powered loose end dangling, and fans have wondered ever since what the studio actually intends to do with the Hulk’s son.

Back in March 2025, a batch of Avengers: Doomsday concept art slipped online after Marvel Studios artist Mushk Rizvi posted the pieces in a hidden corner of her ArtStation page, then pulled them down once they began spreading on Reddit. One image had the Hulk side of the Marvel fandom buzzing. The artwork showed Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk dressed in rough medieval clothing inside a village packed with green-skinned figures.

In the art, Hulk appears to argue with a younger, long-haired, bearded brute fans immediately pegged as Skaar. The figure looked battered, even sporting what resembled an arrow wound, and the scene has led to more than a year of speculation that Skaar will graduate from making a one-off cameo to becoming an integral MCU character.

None of that is official though, and the men behind the camera have tried to wave it off. The Russo Brothers downplayed the leak not long after it hit, with Joe Russo claiming the artwork did not come from either Avengers film and Anthony Russo insisting it contained no spoilers.

Concept art also changes constantly on a production this size, so the medieval village may never reach the screen in that form. Even so, the setting is hard to ignore. A rough environment full of gamma-powered creatures matches perfectly with Battleworld, the planet Doctor Doom rules in Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 Secret Wars, where the remains of dead universes are fused into one patchwork kingdom.

It is pretty obvious that Doomsday is leading directly into Battleworld for Secret Wars, and Skaar’s new design fits that setting perfectly. His fur-clad, scavenger appearance in Infernal Hulk closely mirrors the bearded, long-haired survivor seen in the leaked village sketches.

Secret Wars is a brutal storyline, and the heroes are going to need all the help they can get. Skaar possesses immense power thanks to the genes he inherited from both of his parents. He could easily turn up as one of the many warriors who aim to end Doom's reign of terror.