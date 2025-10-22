Marvel Executive Reveals The MCU's TV Strategy in 2025

Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, updated fans on the current state of Marvel's TV strategy in 2025. Winderbaum has overseen the super-powered brands' streaming output since 2021, shepherding the MCU through some of its toughest years (such as during COVID-19 and a pair of Hollywood strikes). Over his tenure, significant changes occurred in the streaming industry, prompting shifting priorities for studios like Marvel and Disney.

During an appearance on ABC News (as transcribed by Boardwalk Times on X), Winderbaum pulled back the curtain on Marvel Studios' thinking regarding its TV projects. The high-ranking Marvel executive posited that his number one priority in guiding Marvel TV in 2025 has been to remember, "I'm a fan and to imagine myself on my couch watching these things."

It is from this fan point of view that Winderbaum makes all his MCU TV decisions, using his love of the brand to inform what he prioritizes for the franchise's small-screen fare:

"I think part of my job is to try to remember that I'm a fan and to imagine myself on my couch watching these things with my kids or with my friends. And that's as long as I keep that as a guiding light, I think that's what makes these shows special."

Since Marvel first dipped its toes into the streaming waters in 2021, the comic book brand has significantly changed its TV strategy, and this fan angle from Winderbaum is just one small part of it.

Winderbaum previously mentioned that Marvel Studios has been focusing on "shows that could last for multiple seasons" rather than the one-off mini-series that characterized the MCU's first few years of streaming. This has resulted in series like Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97 taking the lead for the brand, rather than those titles of yesteryear, such as Moon Knight and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Marvel's streaming efforts continue with the upcoming release of Wonder Man in January 2026. Beyond that, names like Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, X-Men '97, and VisionQuest will carry the brand on Disney+ in 2026.

How Else Has Marvel TV's Strategy Changed?

Marvel

It has been clear from day one that Marvel Studios is all about making movies and TV for fans, but the way it is doing that in the last couple of years is significantly different than ever before.

Marvel's TV strategy in 2025 is much more intentional and measured. Gone are the days of a deluge of streaming content dominating the MCU calendar. Now, the studio is opting for fewer projects with smaller budgets that are given room to breathe.

This carefully considered approach is designed to avoid overwhelming the audience. Previously, Marvel projects (TV and movie) were being released every few weeks, making the franchise feel like drinking from a firehose at times.

This shift has also led Marvel Studios to overhaul its approach to discussing its TV offerings altogether. No longer are these series seen as vital MCU titles on the level of the franchise's movies; instead, they are now mere supplemental material with subtle connections to the films for those who want that little bit more.

The TV projects are now almost separate from the films, prioritizing being great standalone stories, rather than titles that will push the MCU story forward in any meaningful way.