When searching for the worst of the worst, look no further than Disney+ for this newly added Marvel movie.

Before Marvel Studios formed, releasing Iron Man and leading to the Hollywood-altering success of 2012's The Avengers, many superhero movies struggled in the early 2000s.

Among Marvel's early successes, like Sony Pictures's Spider-Man or 20th Century Fox's X-Men, many other characters suffered from poorly written scripts, resulting in over 20 years of reboots and retroactive renditions.

Disney+ Adds to Its Marvel Collection

Disney+

To the excitement of few, Disney+ added 2005's Elektra to its streaming library on March 1, giving subscribers a chance to revisit the critically panned Marvel film starring Jennifer Garner.

So why was Elektra so bad? Elektra, a spin-off of 2003's Daredevil starring Ben Affleck, was widely criticized for its lack of excitement, with many finding it shockingly dull for a superhero film. Despite centering on a character known for her deadly assassin skills, the movie failed to deliver fist-pumping action sequences or a conceivable story.

Much of the Elektra feels uneventful, lacking the energy that defined successful comic book adaptations at the time like X2 or Spider-Man 2. The tone was also a frequent point of contention, as it leaned heavily into a brooding and joyless atmosphere, making it difficult for audiences to invest in the story.

Many of the comic book films of that time had a difficult time tonally, with the

Tim Story Fantastic Four films on the other stratosphere of brooding, leaning more into the campiness of the characters.

Additionally, the PG-13 rating of Elektra softened the character's edge, diluting the intensity that made her a fan favorite in the comics. Fellow Marvel film, Blade starring Wesley Snipes, was praised for its bloody R-rating.

Elektra's muted, bronzed aesthetic gave it a dreary and uninspired look, reinforcing the overall lack of excitement. The script was another major weakness, with many feeling it was generic and predictable, offering no surprises or depth.

The decision to focus on a mother-daughter dynamic rather than fully embracing Elektra's assassin persona is the source of many fans' anger toward the film.

Luckily, Garner was able to return in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine, redeeming the character for many fans, now able to paint her in a better light.

Here's a full list of the lowest-rated Marvel movies on Rotten Tomatoes, with several recent additions from Sony's Spider-Man Universe:

The Punisher (1989) - 25%

- 25% Blade: Trinity (2004) - 24%

- 24% Dark Phoenix (2019) - 22%

- 22% Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) -18%

-18% Kraven the Hunter (2024) - 16%

- 16% Morbius (2022) - 15%

- 15% Howard the Duck (1986) - 13%

- 13% Madame Web (2024) - 11%

- 11% Elektra (2005) - 11%

- 11% Fantastic Four (2015) - 9%

In 2025, no film will likely join this list as the early buzz around The Fantastic Four: First Steps is positive, and despite Captain America: Brave New World receiving lukewarm reactions, it ended up with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. Which is quite poor for MCU standards, but it is not rock-bottom.

Elektra is streaming now on Disney+.