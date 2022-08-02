John Boyega Addresses Marvel Cinematic Universe Casting Rumors

With the Multiverse Saga introducing a whole new era of heroes and villains to the MCU, Hollywood talent is constantly signing on for major Marvel roles. Phase 4 has already brought plenty of A-list talent into the fold, including several actors from Disney's next biggest franchise, Star Wars, such as Oscar Isaac, Alden Ehrenreich, and Richard E. Grant.

Now, fans have begun speculating which other Star Wars actors may be up for Marvel roles, with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver all having had their names thrown around. Over the years there have been various rumors pointing to each of these stars joining the MCU such as Ridley for Spider-Woman or Driver in an unknown role, but Boyega is the latest name to enter the fold.

Recently, reports circulated to suggest the sequel trilogy's Finn actor had filmed scenes for a Marvel project in secret, but sadly, Boyega has put those rumors to rest.

John Boyega Denies Marvel Studios Casting

Marvel

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Star Wars' Finn actor John Boyega responded to a report from Giant Freakin' Robot claiming he filmed scenes for an upcoming Marvel Studios project in secret.

Boyega told the fitness outlet that a Marvel role is "not in the vision for [him] now" as he instead wants to "do nuanced things" that offer "fresh ideas:"

"That’s not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Who Could John Boyega Play in the MCU?

John Boyega's response makes it clear he has no intention of tackling an MCU role in the immediate future as he instead seeks to use his talent and fame to elevate indie projects. This shouldn't prove awfully shocking as the actor has previously been open about his frustrations with Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy in terms of how it sidelined actors of color and mishandled Finn.

With all that in mind, the chances appear slim that he will be looking to reunite with Disney to become a hero or villain in the MCU anytime soon. But if Boyega were to change his mind, presumably with the right guarantees about how his character would be handled, who could he play in the MCU?

The Star Wars veteran has proven to be a popular choice to play Adam Brashear, aka Blue Marvel, opposite Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, his Marvel Comics love interest. Genius physicist Brashear originally got his energy-based powers after a reactor with the ability to create a bridge to the negative zone exploded.

If the rumors of Boyega filming a secret MCU appearance were to have been true, it may well have been as Blue Marvel in 2023's The Marvels. The British actor has also been suggested by many as a potential replacement for Ray Fisher's Cyborg in the DCEU, although it's hard to imagine many actors being eager to step into that role after the racial treatment the original actor received.

John Boyega's biggest role to date can be found in the Star Wars sequel trilogy which is streaming now on Disney+.